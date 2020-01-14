Nation Current Affairs 14 Jan 2020 Permit Army chief to ...
Permit Army chief to reclaim PoK: Shiv Sena

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 14, 2020, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2020, 1:51 am IST
General had said, if ordered by govt Army can take PoK.
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has dared the BJP to permit the Indian Army to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying that’s the best way to teach the tukde-tukde gang at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) a lesson.

The Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, on Monday said, “Rather than making comments about the tukde-tukde gang, the Centre should give the Army a map of India and permit the Army Chief to reclaim PoK if the government is really serious about wiping out that gang at JNU.”

 

The Sena already raised the BJP’s hackles by likening the recent alleged attack on JNU students to the terror attacks in Mumbai. The editorial is aimed at causing further embarrassment to the BJP, which is facing widespread criticism for the violence at JNU.

Referring to his comments, Sena said, “The Army Chief has said nothing wrong. Most of the terror-training camps are run in PoK with the support of the Pakistani Army and ISI.”

The editorial asserted that the Army Chief is asking for orders from the Centre and said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should give such orders. This is what the country wishes.”

The Sena urged the Centre to pursue the matter as this is the best way to teach the tukde-tukde gang a lesson.

The party said that despite the surgical strike carried out by India on PoK, Pakistan’s habits have not changed.

“That is why we welcome Army Chief General Naravane’s new policy. He said that the Indian parliament had in February 1994 passed a resolution that the entire Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, is an inseparable part of India,” it said.

