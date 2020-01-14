Nation Current Affairs 14 Jan 2020 Madhya Pradesh offic ...
Madhya Pradesh officer in soup for anti-CAA post

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 14, 2020, 1:45 am IST
The comment posted on January 8 by him said he was aware of “how to follow his conscience” and he did not support CAA and NRC.
In his Facebook post, Mandla district collector Jagdish Jatia has registered his opposition to CAA and National Register of Citizenship, inviting criticism from several quarters including Opposition BJP who described it as violation of Civil Service Rules.
Bhopal: An IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre is likely to face disciplinary action for posting anti-Citizenship Amendment Act comments in social media.

The comment posted on January 8 by him said he was aware of “how to follow his conscience” and he did not support CAA and NRC. The babu, however, deleted the post when it snowballed into a controversy.

“The IAS officer has violated All India Civil Service Rules by opposing CAA which has been passed in the Parliament. We will take up the matter with the Centre for action,” state BJP president Rakesh Singh said here on Monday.

Indicating trouble ahead for the district collector, state public health engineering minister Sukhdev Panse said the matter had come to notice of the state government.

“The state government is examining the issue,” he added.

The bureaucrat had even responded to criticism to his post.

