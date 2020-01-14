Nation Current Affairs 14 Jan 2020 Last resort gone, Ni ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Last resort gone, Nirbhaya convicts now filibuster the law to avoid the noose

AGENCIES
Published Jan 14, 2020, 9:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2020, 9:18 pm IST
After curative pleas are dismissed by Supreme Court, one convict files for mercy and others line up last options
The mother of the victim in the Nirbhaya rape case speaks to the media after the Supreme Court dismissed curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the case. (PTI Photo)
 The mother of the victim in the Nirbhaya rape case speaks to the media after the Supreme Court dismissed curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the case. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to stay the execution of two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. It dismissed in short order curative petitions filed by them against their conviction and capital punishment.

The four convicts -- Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- are to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail.

 

The two whose curative petitions were rejected by a five-judge bench are Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Kumar. The other two convicts, Akshay and Pawan have not filed such petitions yet.

A curative petition is the last and final legal remedy available to a person. With this dismissal, what remains to the convicts is to file for mercy to the president, or petition the courts on procedural point, basically to buy time.

One of the four convicts, Mukesh Kumar, did file for mercy to the president and the Lt Governor of Delhi on Tuesday. He also filed a petition in the Supreme Court, not contesting the death penalty itself, but asking for the death warrant issued by the trial court—a mandatory requirement before a convict is hanged—to be set aside and/or stayed while the mercy petition is ruled upon.

It is obvious that the four convicts’ lawyers are trying run through every option available to them, possibly even filibustering the process in order to win a reprieve of some sort.

Advocate A P Singh, who is representing the convicts, said after the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the curative petitions, that he would soon file mercy petitions before the President on behalf of Vinay and Mukesh, and then also file curative petitions on behalf of Akshay and Pawan.

"I have sought details from Tihar Jail about the conduct of these convicts during their stay in the prison from 2012 till 2019. Once I receive those details, I will file curative petitions for Akshay and Pawan," he told PTI.

The rape victim Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi was at the Supreme Court waiting for the judges’ decision.  She said she hoped that the other remedies available to the convicts would also be rejected so that the hangings can happen on January 22.

“Today is a big day for me because I have been struggling for seven years. Today is a big day for me but the biggest day would be January 22 when the four would be hanged."

Her daughter, a 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six men before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

The Supreme Court upheld capital punishment for them. One of the six accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail. A juvenile was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

...
Tags: 2012 nirbhaya gangrape case, 2012 delhi gangrape case, nirbhaya convicts, nirbhaya hanging
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative pleas filed by 2 death row convicts

Latest From Nation

Union minister for fishes, animals and cows Giriraj Singh does some research at a lab in Mathura, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Go for gobar research: Union minister

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union president Aishe Ghosh during a meeting at Kerala House in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Kerala takes war against CAA to Supreme Court

Yoga guru Ramdev has said that Deepika Padukone should hire persons like him for offering correct advice, days after the actress had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi following the violence at the campus earlier this month. (Photo: File)

Deepika Padukone should hire me: Ramdev

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. (Photo: File)

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative pleas filed by 2 death row convicts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre demands 2BHK beneficiary list

The cost of the housing units vary from rural to urban areas. In rural areas, the cost of each unit is Rs 5.30 lakh and Rs 7 lakh in GHMC limits.

Jana Sena, BJP agree to work closely in Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan.

Disha probe on High Court premises

Besides the High Court from where the commission will function, the government has allotted the staff who will be attached to the members of the commission for their day-to-day work.

Hyderabad: Watch out for your lead toxicity levels

Researchers have found that the brain protein beta amyloid is the prime suspect for the destruction of cells.

Central Bank stirs up NPR row over KYC

Once news of this notification spread, several people began calling up bank officials who were themselves not aware of the notification.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham