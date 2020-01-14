Nation Current Affairs 14 Jan 2020 Jamia students fight ...
Jamia students fight for FIR against cops brutality continues

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 14, 2020, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2020, 1:20 am IST
It said it had followed all possible steps for the registration of an FIR.
Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar addresses protesting students, who were demanding registration of an FIR against the “police brutality” on campus last month, at Jamia campus in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
 Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar addresses protesting students, who were demanding registration of an FIR against the “police brutality” on campus last month, at Jamia campus in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday said that the varsity administration will “explore the possibility” of moving court for registration of an FIR against “police brutality” on the campus. This came hours after hundreds of students gheraoed her office.

The students broke the lock on the main gate, barged into the V-C’s office premises and raised slogans against her and demanded that an FIR be registered against the police by January 16.

 

She told the students that the National Human Rights Commission has begun an inquiry into the December 15 police action and an NHRC team had visited the university and another one would visit on Tuesday to record statements.

Ms Akhtar twice tried to pacify the students during the day but they refused to relent. She also said that she did not want a deadline to file the FIR against police as she would follow due procedure.

The students said that if the police was not ready to register an FIR for beating the students inside the campus, they were ready to take out a protest march till cognisance of their complaint was taken.

They also demanded that the V-C hold a press conference after the FIR is registered and issue a statement assuring the students of safety on the campus
The students demanded that an independent special investigation team (SIT) must probe the police action and no action should be taken by the administration against students and that the FIR filed against the students be withdrawn.

When Ms Akhtar came out to talk to students for the second time in the evening, she agreed to their demands but refused to give it in writing.

The university, however, said in a statement that the administration would take all possible measures to address the concerns of the students.

“A decision has also been taken that the administration will explore the possibility of moving court for registration of FIR in the December 15, 2019,
police brutality in the university library case at the earliest,” the statement said.

It said it had followed all possible steps for the registration of an FIR. It had lodged a complaint with the station house officer, Jamia Nagar, a copy was sent to the Delhi police commissioner and DCP South East.

