Book equates PM Modi with Shivaji Maharaj

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 14, 2020, 2:03 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2020, 2:03 am IST
Mumbai / Delhi: A BJP leader’s book, which equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has snowballed into a major controversy in Maharashtra.

Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi, written by BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal was released at an event held at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Since then, the BJP is facing flak from all quarters. In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have criticised the book.

“Congress workers will take out a protest march at every district headquarters on Tuesday against the book,” Maharashtra Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat told reporters on Monday evening.

“The BJP, which came to power by seeking votes in the name of the Chhatrapati, is now trying to compare Shivaji Maharaj with Narendra Modi. Earlier too, BJP leaders Ajaykumar Bisht (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) and Vijay Goyal had tried to compare Modi with Shivaji. The Congress will stage agitations against the BJP, which is insulting Chhatrapati time and again,” Mr Thorat said.

Late in the night, the BJP on Monday said the author had withdrawn the publication as it sought to defuse the raging controversy.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The BJP has nothing to do with the book which was brought by Jai Bhagwan Goyal (author) in his personal capacity. He has also apologised for hurting sentiments of people in Maharashtra and outside. He has withdrawn the book. This should put the controversy to rest.”

Mr Goyal said that he was willing to revise those parts of the book to which Opposition leaders have objected. “I only wanted to tell readers as to how Modi like Shivaji has worked to take everyone along.”

