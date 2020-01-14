Nation Current Affairs 14 Jan 2020 Bhainsa on boil afte ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhainsa on boil after clashes: Issue escalates into communal fight in Nirmal dist

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 14, 2020, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2020, 1:27 am IST
Clashes and stone-pelting were reported from Korva Galli, Kishan Galli, Purana Bazaar, Zulfiqar Colony in Bhainsa.
An injured person is taken for emergency treatment after one of the stray stone pelted during the violence in Bhanisa town hit him on the head. (DC)
 An injured person is taken for emergency treatment after one of the stray stone pelted during the violence in Bhanisa town hit him on the head. (DC)

Hyderabad: Eleven persons including three police officers were injured in clashes that began as a petty quarrel on Sunday night between groups from two communities in the communally-sensitive Bhainsa town of Nirmal district.

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported till 2 pm on Monday.

 

Reports said 13 houses were destroyed partially by the mobs while one house and 24 two-wheelers were burnt. An autorickshaw and a car were partially damaged by the mobs.

Clashes and stone-pelting were reported from Korva Galli, Kishan Galli, Purana Bazaar, Zulfiqar Colony in Bhainsa.

North Zone Inspector-General Y. Nagi Reddy said police had arrested 16 persons in connection with the clashes. Addition-al police forces, including the Rapid Action Force, were being deployed in the town.

Speaking to the media, Mr Nagi Reddy said there was no conspiracy behind the clashes. He said the police would not tolerate any violence and would take appropriate action against the culprits.

The clashes began as a quarrel between a group that was riding noisy motorcycles in the Korva Galli locality at about 10 pm on Sunday, and local residents, who objected. It quickly escalated and groups from the two communities started attacking each other and pelting stones.

Sources said one particular house was targeted during the clashes.

Police were alerted and moved in quickly to separate the mobs. They fired teargas shells several times to disperse the groups and those who were pelting stones at the police.

Additional police force brought in
A huge police force was brought in from the bordering districts of Ramagundam, Siddipet, Jagtial, and Sircilla to bring the situation under control by about 3 am. Stray incidents were reported on Monday afternoon.

In the melee, the police escorted five women and two men who were stranded in the clashes to their houses with the help of community elders
in the Kisan Galli locality.

Police said people returning to Bhainsa from a religious congregation near Sirgapur, 25 km from Bhainsa, in Dilawarpur mandal on Sunday night were affected.

Inspectors-General Nagi Reddy and Pramod Kumar, police commissioners Satyanarayana of Ramagundam and Joel Davis of Siddipet and the superintendents of police of Adilabad, Sircilla, Jagtial and Kamareddy camped in Bhainsa to monitor the situation. Police has started a door-to-door enumeration of the damage sustained during the clashes.

A section of people expressed their displeasure with the police for giving the responsibility of traffic regulation on the main roads to members of a community.
Police said they are examining the CCTV footage and appropriate action will be initiated against those involved in the clashes. It is said that the agitations for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens also had some influence on the clashes between the two groups.

...
Tags: bhainsa, stone-pelting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Foreigners from Ukraine, Sri Lanka and Japan at the International Kite festival at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Monday. Due to poor winds, most big kites failed to fly properly while the smaller ones soared high. (S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Sweets, kites rule the fest

The cost of the housing units vary from rural to urban areas. In rural areas, the cost of each unit is Rs 5.30 lakh and Rs 7 lakh in GHMC limits.

Centre demands 2BHK beneficiary list

Pawan Kalyan.

Jana Sena, BJP agree to work closely in Andhra Pradesh

Besides the High Court from where the commission will function, the government has allotted the staff who will be attached to the members of the commission for their day-to-day work.

Disha probe on High Court premises



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad police detain activists to prevent them from meeting commissioner

Police detained social activist Jasveen Jairath, educationist Sheela Sara Mathews and Ilyas Khan before they could assemble at Public Gardens in Nampally.

West Bengal BJP chief's 'shot like dogs' remark sparks controversy

Dilip Ghosh (File photo)

Mamata protecting Muslim infiltrators in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Police personnel attempt to stop activists during a rally to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Preserve evidence related to JNU violence: Delhi HC tells WhatsApp, Google

MK Stalin’s son and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh in New Delhi. PTI photo

Each oppressed Pak refugee will get Indian citizenship: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a CAA awareness event, in Jabalpur on Sunday. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham