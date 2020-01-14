Nation Current Affairs 14 Jan 2020 Bengaluru: Thousands ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Thousands protest against proposed Jesus statue

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 14, 2020, 2:00 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2020, 2:00 am IST
Statue of Jesus Christ is allegedly being constructed on government land.
The statue, one of the tallest structures of Lord Jesus in the country, is allegedly being developed on a government land and sponsored by local legislator and senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar.
 The statue, one of the tallest structures of Lord Jesus in the country, is allegedly being developed on a government land and sponsored by local legislator and senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar.

BENGALURU: Members from several Right wing organisations and BJP on Monday held a huge protest at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, 80 km from here, opposing the construction of a 114-foot statue of Jesus Christ in Kapali Betta (Kapali Hills).

As the police made elaborate security arrangements, no untoward incidents were reported.

 

The statue, one of the tallest structures of Lord Jesus in the country, is allegedly being developed on a government land and sponsored by local legislator and senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar. The Congress leader, who was recently released from Tihar jail, came up with the idea of constructing Asia’s largest statue of Jesus Christ at Kapala Betta, in his constituency, Kanakapura.

Thousands of protesters, who wore saffron scarves and carried saffron flags, took part in the ‘Kanakapura Chalo’ rally, organised by the Hindu Jagaran Vedike. They marched from Ayappa Swamy temple at Kanakapura to tahsildar’s office, shouting slogans like Bharat Mata ki Jai  and Jai Sri Ram.

Senior BJP leader Ashwathnarayan, who led the protest, claimed that it was successful.

“People came in thousands from neighbouring districts, taluk centres and villages. As many as 5,000 people took part in the protest,” he claimed.

“The statue of Jesus can not be built legally. There is no chance that it could be built otherwise. We will not allow the statue to come up,” he said.

Kapala Betta, also known as Muneshwara Betta, has a Muneshwara temple on top of the hill. But over a period of time, a cross was installed at the top of the hill and lighting arrangements were made.

Two years ago, a trust was formed, which decided to develop the hill by installing the statue of Christ.

Protesters accused Shivakumar of trying to turn ‘Kapali Betta’ or ‘Muneshwara Betta’, the hill on which the proposed statue is to come up, into ‘Yesu Betta’.
BJP leader and former minister C.P. Yogeshwar, who also took part in the protest, accused Shivakumar of trying to instigate communal violence to serve his “political ambitions”.

He said that the fight is against “oppressive politics” of Mr Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh, who is also Bengaluru Rural MP.

Addressing the gathering, RSS functionary Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat said that the agitation is not against Jesus Christ, but against the religious conversions.

Asking Shivakumar whether he was doing it for the sake of votes, Bhat asked, “What is your intention? You want to sell this country to foreigners once again. The Hindu community is warning you. This is also an act of treason.”

Reacting to the protests, Archbishop of Bengaluru Diocese Peter Macahdo said he has requested the support of the government.

“We request the government not to make it a political or emotional issue, but be considerate on the needs and intentions of the Christian community.” He said that everyone had the right to protest.

Shivakumar said that the BJP and other organisations are targeting him to gain “political space” in Ramanagara district, which they do not have now.

Noting that people have been brought in from outside for the protest, he said that he has appealed to the people and party workers not to react and maintain peace if the protesters try to instigate and speak against him.

...
Tags: bjp, jesus
Location: India, Karnataka, CHAMRAJNAGAR


Latest From Nation

Foreigners from Ukraine, Sri Lanka and Japan at the International Kite festival at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Monday. Due to poor winds, most big kites failed to fly properly while the smaller ones soared high. (S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Sweets, kites rule the fest

The cost of the housing units vary from rural to urban areas. In rural areas, the cost of each unit is Rs 5.30 lakh and Rs 7 lakh in GHMC limits.

Centre demands 2BHK beneficiary list

Pawan Kalyan.

Jana Sena, BJP agree to work closely in Andhra Pradesh

Besides the High Court from where the commission will function, the government has allotted the staff who will be attached to the members of the commission for their day-to-day work.

Disha probe on High Court premises



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Watch out for your lead toxicity levels

Researchers have found that the brain protein beta amyloid is the prime suspect for the destruction of cells.

Central Bank stirs up NPR row over KYC

Once news of this notification spread, several people began calling up bank officials who were themselves not aware of the notification.

Brahmin cooks get premium on websites

Bordering on this thin line between peddling casteism and meeting consumer demand, the caterers are full aware of what they are doing.

Hyderabad police detain activists to prevent them from meeting commissioner

Police detained social activist Jasveen Jairath, educationist Sheela Sara Mathews and Ilyas Khan before they could assemble at Public Gardens in Nampally.

West Bengal BJP chief's 'shot like dogs' remark sparks controversy

Dilip Ghosh (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham