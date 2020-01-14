Bengaluru faces garbage crisis

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is collecting mixed waste (dry and wet together) and is dumping it at the quarry, as the segregation of waste at source has not picked up yet.

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is staring at an imminent garbage crisis, with the Mitiganahalli quarry pit reaching its capacity.

Though the quarry has reached 90 per cent of its capacity, the Palike still does not have an alternative plan to dump garbage for a city that generates about 4,500 tonnes of garbage a day. Of this, only 30 percent is segregated waste. More than 2,000 tonnes of mixed waste ends up being dumped at the quarry every day. The quarry can take the city’s garbage only for the next 4-5 weeks, sources said.

Earlier, the BBMP floated a tender to set up a scientific landfill at Mitiganahalli and identified a contractor. But Urban Development Department rejected the tender as it found the contractor unqualified to set up landfill.