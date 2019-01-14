search on deccanchronicle.com
Woman accuses Pak High Commission staffer of touching her ‘inappropriately’

Published Jan 14, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
New Delhi: A staffer of the Pakistan High Commission was taken to a city police station for reportedly touching a woman inappropriately, the police said on Monday.

The woman and the staffer were brought to Sarojini Nagar police station on Sunday, they said.

 

According to the woman, the man touched her inappropriately in the market, a claim rejected by the staffer.

The man said his hand merely brushed past the woman due to the heavy crowd in the market, police said.

A senior police official said the matter was sorted out after the man apologised to the woman.

The police also denied media reports that the staffer was detained.

