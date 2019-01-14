search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over contentious 'snooping' order

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jan 14, 2019, 11:36 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Allowing a batch of petitions against Centre's order, the apex court gave 6 weeks to the government to file its reply.
The petitions claimed that the order is against the fundamental right to privacy and must be cancelled in the interest of justice. (Representational Image | AFP)
 The petitions claimed that the order is against the fundamental right to privacy and must be cancelled in the interest of justice. (Representational Image | AFP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Centre on a petition filed against its controversial order allowing ten central agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt computer systems.

Allowing the petition against the Centre's order, the Supreme Court gave six weeks to the government to file its response.

 

The plea, filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, termed the notification "illegal, unconstitutional and ultra vires to the law", news agency PTI reported. He also sought to prohibit the agencies from initiating any criminal proceedings, enquiry or investigation against anybody under the provisions of the IT Act based on the notification.

Ten central agencies have been equipped with powers of "interception, monitoring and decryption of any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer," stated an order signed by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba in December last year.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba issued the order enabling the Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, Cabinet Secretariat (R&AW), Directorate of Signal Intelligence (For service areas of Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and Assam only) and Commissioner of Police, Delhi to snoop on any computer device.

The Home Ministry gave the authorisation under 69 (1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 which says that centre can direct any agency after it is satisfied that “it is necessary or expedient to do in the interest of the sovereignty or integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above or for investigation of any offence”.

Under the section, the subscriber or intermediary or any person who fails to assist the agency will face seven-year imprisonment and will also be liable to fine.

...
Tags: supreme court, snooping, data privacy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.
 

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.
 

Fed up of Xiaomi, Samsung will launch new smartphone in India

Samsung is aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market.
 

Roger Federer 'shocked', Novak Djokovic 'hurt' by Andy Murray retirement bombshell

Murray on Friday admitted that his chronic hip injury had not been eased by surgery a year ago. (Photo: AP)
 

Rohit Sharma differs with Virat Kohli, feels MS Dhoni is the 'ideal' number four

Dhoni on Saturday made a slow 51 from 96 balls in India's 34-run defeat to Australia in the first ODI, sparking another debate about his current form in a World Cup year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australia vs India: MS Dhoni becomes 5th Indian cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs

The 37-year-old now joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11, 221 runs), Rahul Dravid (10,768 runs) and Virat Kohli (10,232 runs) in the elite list. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kejriwal visits Haryana cow shelter, says seeking votes in name of cows a ‘sin’

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal visited a cow shelter in Sonipat's village Saidpur. (Photo: Twitter | @AamAadmiParty)

Cong shouldn't treat JD(S) as 'third grade citizens' in seat sharing: Kumaraswamy

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise his government by trying to poach coalition MLAs. (Photo: File)

Burn politician who tries to provoke, create Hindu-Muslim violence: OP Rajbhar

Earlier on Saturday, Rajbhar had said that his party will part ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not want to continue with the alliance. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala Chief Minister backs out of event celebrating menstruation

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the presence of people with extreme Leftist views in the program might have forced the Kerala chief minister to skip the function. (Photo: File)

From jail, Lalu makes 'humble appeal' to people to be on guard against hate politics

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has been away from active politics since December 2017, when he was convicted in the Deoghar treasury case, which was followed by convictions in two more fodder scam cases. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham