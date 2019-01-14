search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala row: Had Kanchi Seer and Gandhi met again now!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M R VENKATESH
Published Jan 14, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Thus on this issue, there were unresolved differences between these two great souls- the Kanchi Seer and Mahatma Gandhi.
That was a historic, very unique tete-e-tete between two great souls and public figures in their own right amid the National freedom movement.
 That was a historic, very unique tete-e-tete between two great souls and public figures in their own right amid the National freedom movement.

CHENNAI: When the 25th ‘Shradaanjalai’ of the late Seer of Kanchi Kamakoti Mutt, Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi was observed on January 8, one was instantly transported to a counterfactual possibility in the backdrop of the raging controversy over the Supreme Court ruling allowing women of all ages to worship at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa shrine in Kerala.

What if the late Kanchi Paramacharya, as he was fondly known to thousands of his devotees, and Mahatma Gandhi met again, as they did in a cowshed at Nallicherry on the outskirts of Palakkad on October 15, 1927, when another controversy over allowing the Dalits or Scheduled Castes into any temple was causing heartburns in a far more orthodox, rigid, hierarchical social milieu then.

 

That was a historic, very unique tete-e-tete between two great souls and public figures in their own right amid the National freedom movement. Removal of untouchability and discrimination against Dalits was high on the political agenda of Mahatma Gandhi, who with Periyar and other leaders had already won for the lowly ‘Ezhavas’ and ‘Pulayas’ to have access to few public roads to a Lord Shiva temple near Kottayam through the ‘Vaikom Satyagraha’ (1924-25) in Kerala.

 As has been well documented, the ‘Sanatanists’ (traditionalists) within the Hindu-fold, vehemently opposed entry of Dalits into temples, fearing ‘defilement’ of the ‘Shastraic-Agamic ritualistic worship process’ that is believed to preserve the sanctity and power of the deities concerned. But for Mahatma Gandhi, everyone “as the Children of God” ought to have access to temples for worship and nobody’s entry could be forbidden, more so on basis of any caste.
The late scholar S. Sambamurthi Sastrigal has in his biography of the Kanchi Paramacharya in Tamil, titled, “Sri Jagathguru Divya Sarithram” meticulously recorded, what transpired at that historic meeting between the two great souls.  

Sastrigal writes that the Kanchi Seer was very appreciative of Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Satyagraha’ as a non-violent technique in politics that gives primacy to man’s ‘soul-force’ and his general spiritual outlook to life. In the same breath,  on the issue of “Harijana Aalaya Pravesam (allowing Dalits into Temples for worship),” the Acharya told Mahatma Gandhi that there were “a very large number of people in the country who were rooted in the Shastras and old traditions; doing anything that could hurt their sentiments would be akin to ‘Himsa’”. This word is generally translated as ‘violence’, but in this context as one sees while reading Sastrigal’s account, it more refers to causing mental stress and agony in people.  

That was the Kanchi Paramacharya’s considered view on the Harijans Temple entry issue. Gandhi then took the Acharya’s blessings and before taking leave told him that to the extent that was possible for him (Gandhiji), he would bear in mind what the Paramacharya felt (about this issue).” At one stage, as it was getting late, when Rajaji, waiting outside, went in to remind Gandhi about his dinner, Gandhi replied he had such a spiritually satisfying meeting with the Acharya, “which itself is my dinner today.” 

Later that evening, Sambamurthi Sastrigal writes, that Gandhiji addressed a public meeting in Coimbatore and when some people there sought to know what transpired in his meeting with the Kanchi Seer, Mahatma Gandhi replied that he did not wish to disclose his discussions with the Paramacharya, as what they had conversed was personal and confidential. Sastrigal adds that he was able to chronicle what little was known about that meeting based on an authentic account of perhaps the only other person present at the Nallicherry meeting.

Sastrigal further writes that the issue of allowing Dalits to have free access to temples again figured in the run-up to Mahatma Gandhi’s “Epic Fast” in September 1932, when the latter issued a statement from the Yerwada prison in Pune to the effect that if there was no agreement between the ‘Caste Hindus’ and ‘Harijans’, he will fast unto death.  Mahatma Gandhi’s protest was actually against the larger issue of the then British government conferring “separate electorate” to the “Depressed Classes” or SCs as they are now known.

The Agreement - the Poona Pact- that year signed by then leaders of the ‘Hindu Mahasabha’ and Dalit leaders who included Dr B.R. Ambedkar, M C Raja and Rettaimalai Srinivasan-, ensured there will be no “separate electorate” for the scheduled castes. Another fallout of the pact, though technically not part of it, was that Dalits should be allowed free access to all temples, which the ‘Sanatanists’ again stoutly opposed saying it was not part of ‘Poona Pact’.

When the first real test of applying this principle arose at the famous Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur, again in Kerala, Sastrigal writes that the Kanchi Seer continued to maintain his earlier stand on the temple entry issue. On Gandhiji’s suggestion, a Congress team including Dr Rajendra Prasad, Rajaji, K Bashyam Iyengar and Varadachari, met the Kanchi Paramacharya at Mylapore in old Madras and discussed the issue with him for two hours. But no amicable settlement on the issue could be reached, writes Sambamurthi Sastrigal.

Groups of ‘Sanatanists’ even organised meetings at places like Palakkad and Guruvayur against the proposed temple entry for all Dalits. Eventually, it was a legislation enacted by the erstwhile Madras Presidency which facilitated temple entry for the Dalits. Thus on this issue, there were unresolved differences between these two great souls- the Kanchi Seer and Mahatma Gandhi.

And much like what the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala is doing now to facilitate the entry of women into the Sabarimala shrine, then too people close-to-the-powers-that-be had helped Dalits to enter various temples.  However, it was Rajaji who shortly later, put the whole issue in perspective. Rajaji said that the Kanchi Seer was such a peerless spiritual leader who always had the welfare of the Harijans in mind and to judge someone like him (the Paramacharya) just on the basis of one issue (temple entry) “would not lead to any benefit”. That was Rajaji’s political wisdom and sagacity. In later conversations, Mahatma Gandhi himself said only a change of heart can bring about real changes in society.

Given this huge historical backdrop, in a counterfactual situation what if the Kanchi Seer and Mahatma Gandhi had again met “somewhere in the clouds” over the latest Sabarimala row? In all probability the Paramacharya would have voted for age-old ‘Sanatanic’ traditions of a particular temple even if it was originally a tribals shrine of ‘Ayyanar’ before being ‘Sanskritized’ as Lord Ayyappa, and Mahatma Gandhi glad to see women of all ages allowed for worship at the ‘Sannidhanam’. Yet, the issue is not a simple one of faith versus gender equality.As Karen Armstrong, in her brilliant work, “A History of God”- she was a nun in a Roman Catholic order and walked out of it- points out, the notion of ‘God’ for the early Messiahs, the ‘God’ of the Theologians, for the priestly class, ‘God’ for the Mystics and ‘God’ for the Reformers were not identical.Stating that human beings would always want to create new realms of meaning, Karen concludes her work saying: “The idols of fundamentalism are not good substitutes for God; if we are to create a vibrant new faith for the 21st century, we should, perhaps, ponder the history of God for some lessons and warnings.” 

...
Tags: supreme court, sabarimala, mahatma gandhi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Roger Federer 'shocked', Novak Djokovic 'hurt' by Andy Murray retirement bombshell

Murray on Friday admitted that his chronic hip injury had not been eased by surgery a year ago. (Photo: AP)
 

Rohit Sharma differs with Virat Kohli, feels MS Dhoni is the 'ideal' number four

Dhoni on Saturday made a slow 51 from 96 balls in India's 34-run defeat to Australia in the first ODI, sparking another debate about his current form in a World Cup year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australia vs India: MS Dhoni becomes 5th Indian cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs

The 37-year-old now joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11, 221 runs), Rahul Dravid (10,768 runs) and Virat Kohli (10,232 runs) in the elite list. (Photo: AP)
 

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

Compass needles point towards the north magnetic pole, a point which has crept unpredictably from the coast of northern Canada a century ago to the middle of the Arctic Ocean, moving towards Russia.
 

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

Suning announced on Friday that it would start selling the 64GB iPhone XR for 5,699 yuan, 800 yuan ($118.46) less than the device’s sticker price in China. It is also selling the 64GB version of the iPhone 8 for 3,899 yuan, a 1,200 yuan discount.
 

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

In 2020, Apple will fully switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones, thereby completely dropping the LCD model, the report said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CCB Police exam paper leak: 5 held

They had earlier raided a place in Kodagu and arrested a man for selling the papers with answers to the applicants a day before the exam on November 24.

Kodagu Pravasi Utsav concludes, boosts hotel occupancy

People at a flower show organised as part of Kodagu Pravasi Festival at Raja’s Seat in Madikeri. (KPN)

Wheelchair-bound Iraqi man back on his feet

Picture for representation only

Empire Hotel staff clash with food delivery boys on Bannerghatta Road

According to the police, the fight was between the employee of an Empire Hotel outlet situated on Bannerghatta Road and a Swiggy delivery boy after their vehicles brushed against each other on Saturday night.

Hyderabad: Strict action must on manja sellers

Kingfisher bird that was rescued by the GHSPCA aftre it was trapped in a synthetic cable at Attapur last week.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham