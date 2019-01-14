search on deccanchronicle.com
Roads dug up, Koramangala now a dust bowl

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHEEV THAKUR
Published Jan 14, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 1:17 am IST
The roads in Koramangala block 5 and block 6 have huge potholes and even a little carelessness can cost dear.
A two-wheeler rider tries to manoeuvre around big potholes in Koramangala 6th Block. (DC)
Koramangala Blocks 5 and 6 have now become a nightmare for motorists, as a number of development projects are being executed simultaneously. The roads have big potholes. Poor restoration after the digging work has made riding a two-wheeler on these roads a risky affair. In addition, the whole area remains engulfed in dust throughout the day

BENGALURU: The simultaneous execution of development projects in Koramangala and surrounding areas is causing lot of hardships to motorists. The roads in Koramangala block 5 and block 6 have huge potholes and even a little carelessness can cost dear.

 

“The concretisation of road opposite Forum Mall is going on. We have waited long for good roads but after assembly election the project was put on slow track and now the simultaneous execution of projects have created a mess. In Block 6, KPTCL took up work and the debris has not been cleared properly,” said Abhishek Srivastava, a local resident.

The haphazard way of clearing debris has left the commuters in a bind. Narrating his ordeal, Srivastava added that the stone rubbles are dangerous for the two wheelers as they risk skidding.

“If the civic agency covers one half of the road for construction then it should make sure that the other half is cleared of rubble. If the KPTCL digs up a road then the road should immediately be cleared of the dust,” he added.

Echoing the same concern, another resident from block 6, Nikhil said, “The government organisations talk about big infrastructural projects, but their execution does not take take place. Koramangala is a big ward reeling under traffic jams, theft and other civic issues.”

During early mornings the dust originating from road construction engulfs half the ward. The commuters complain that it chokes them while riding their vehicles.
The government claims it is keen to clear the city roads of potholes, but clearly a lot needs to be done.

‘Potholes will be filled soon’

Q & A with Corporator M. Chandrappa
There are patches of roads which have potholes. When will it be repaired?
We have undertaken huge projects and the potholes will soon be filled. The civic issues are taken up on a daily basis and being addressed too.

There are poorly lit areas in the ward too. What is being done?
We have replaced incandescent bulbs with LED in several alleys. If there is an ill lit area it will be immediately looked into.

After the work carried out by the civic agencies the debris is not picked up?
We have received several complaints on this. We will talk to the authorities concerned.

Tags: potholes, koramangala
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




