Makara Jyothi to be seen only from Sabarimala

Pampa: The Makara Jyothi appearing at Ponnam-balamedu on Monday at around 6.40 pm, marking the end of a two-month long Mandala-Makarav-ilaku season, can be watched only from the Sabarimala Sannidhanam this year.

All conventional viewpoints have been set up in Sannidanam except the hilltop at Pampa.

In view of the extensive damage in Pampa and adjacent areas due to floods, the district administration has barred pilgrims from climbing the Pampa hilltop to see the Makara Jyothi. Hence, the usual rush of pilgrims at Pampa this season is going to be absent on Monday. Usually as many as seven points including Pandithavalam, Thirum-uttom, Jyothi Medu,and Saramkuthy were used by pilgrims to watch Makara Jyothi.

Travancore Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar said all arrangement have been made in Sannidanam to handle pilgrim crowds.

Talking to reporters at the Sannidanam, the TDB president said that the plan to let pilgrims travel for free from next Vishu onwards from Nilakkal to Pampa was on the anvil.

A final decision in this regard will be taken after discussions with the government. There is no anxiety about reduction in revenue since the government will offer support,” he said.

The High Court appointed observer committee has also expressed satisfaction with the arrangements in Sannidanam for watching Makara Jyothi.

P.R. Raman, one of the committee members told reporters that they would submit a report to the court suggesting changes that need to be effected by next season.