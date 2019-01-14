search on deccanchronicle.com
Kejriwal visits Haryana cow shelter, says seeking votes in name of cows a ‘sin’

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also accused BJP-led Haryana government of not allocating sufficient funds for cattle fodder.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal visited a cow shelter in Sonipat's village Saidpur. (Photo: Twitter | @AamAadmiParty)
Sonipat: It is a "sin" to seek votes in the name of cows, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday even as he accused the BJP-led Haryana government of not allocating sufficient funds for cattle fodder.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief visited a cow shelter in Sonipat's village Saidpur. "It is wrong to seek votes and play politics in the name of cows which is currently happening in the country," Kejriwal said, addressing a gathering in the village.

 

"I feel, maybe I am wrong, that it is a sin to seek votes in the name of cows," he said. He claimed the Delhi government was running the "country's best" cow shelter in Bawana. "Nobody knows that the country's best cow shelter is being run by the Delhi government," he said.

He accused the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of not releasing funds for cow fodder. "In Delhi, the MCD is supposed to contribute Rs 20 and the Delhi government is supposed to contribute Rs 5 for cow (fodder) per day. But Delhi government raised it to Rs 20 from Rs 5 so that Rs 40 could be contributed per cow per day," Kejriwal said.

"Now, the Delhi government is giving Rs 20 per cow per day but the BJP-led MCD has not released funds for the last three years," he claimed.

Kejriwal also accused Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government of not paying enough for cow fodder.

"I have come to know that the Haryana government releases Rs 140 per cow per year. It works out to be around 40 paise for a cow per day," he said. "I want to say that if you seek votes in the name of cows, then you should also pay enough for their fodder," he said.

