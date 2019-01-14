Kakinada: Prices of prize cocks soar high as Sankranti begins

Some even believed they may not be allowed to hold the event this season given the court directive and police and revenue vigil.

Kakinada: There is a huge spurt in price of roosters — from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh — on the eve of Sankranti, which begins on Monday.

Earlier, there was a dip in prices following a campaign against cockfights. Some even believed they may not be allowed to hold the event this season given the court directive and police and revenue vigil.

But as the day approaches, organisers are becoming bolder and buying the birds at fairly high prices.

At the sandy market in Bhimavaram in West Godavari, roosters were selling at anything from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000. Prize birds are also sold at Tallarevu, Mummidivaram, Muramalla, Ayinavilli and other places in East Godavari and Akiveedu and other places in West Godavari.

According to industrialist K. Raghurama Krishnam Raju, the Asil breed costs from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The birds are specially reared for Sankranti and special breeds are carefully selected for the purpose. According to sellers, there are as many as 12 breeds, with names like Dega, Kaki, Pesangi or Pathangi, Asil and more. They are fed nutrient food like cashew nut, nuts, almonds, non-veg dishes and also special food recommended by veterinarians.

The chosen birds are bathed twice a day and specially trained in swimming and flying for the fight ahead. Sources said these roosters are very tasty because of what they are fed. Also, winner birds fetch a high price in the market.