'Kanhaiya Kumar raised anti-India slogans at JNU,' says chargesheet

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Monday filed its charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case lodged in 2016.

The Delhi Police also charged former students -- Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya -- for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event organised on JNU campus on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

Others charged in the case are Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat and Basharat.

Shehla Rashid and DMK leader D Raja's daughter Aparajita Raja have also been named in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet has been filed under IPC section 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine, forged document), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 147(rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

In its 1,200-page chargesheet, the police alleged that Kanhaiya Kumar was inciting, being part of the mob shouting anti-India slogans.

Reacting to the development, Kanhaiya Kumar said that the timing of filing the chargesheet shows that it is “politically” motivated.

“…I would like to thank police and Modi Ji. The filing of chargesheet after 3 years, ahead of elections clearly shows it to be politically motivated. I trust the judiciary of my country,” he said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand put up the charge sheet for consideration before a court on Tuesday.

A case was registered on February 11, 2016, under Sections of 124 A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against unknown persons at Vasant Kunj (North) police station following complaints by BJP MP Maheish Girri and the ABVP.

The February 9 event happened despite the varsity administration having cancelled the permission following a complaint by the ABVP, who had termed it as "anti-national".