search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Kanhaiya Kumar raised anti-India slogans at JNU,' says chargesheet

PTI/ANI
Published Jan 14, 2019, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 3:54 pm IST
Delhi Police also charged Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event.
The police alleged that Kanhaiya was inciting, being part of the mob shouting anti-India slogan. (Photo: File)
 The police alleged that Kanhaiya was inciting, being part of the mob shouting anti-India slogan. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Monday filed its charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case lodged in 2016.

The Delhi Police also charged former students -- Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya -- for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event organised on JNU campus on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

 

Others charged in the case are Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat and Basharat. 

Shehla Rashid and DMK leader D Raja's daughter Aparajita Raja have also been named in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet has been filed under IPC section 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine, forged document), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 147(rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

In its 1,200-page chargesheet, the police alleged that Kanhaiya Kumar was inciting, being part of the mob shouting anti-India slogans.

Reacting to the development, Kanhaiya Kumar said that the timing of filing the chargesheet shows that it is “politically” motivated.

“…I would like to thank police and Modi Ji. The filing of chargesheet after 3 years, ahead of elections clearly shows it to be politically motivated. I trust the judiciary of my country,” he said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand put up the charge sheet for consideration before a court on Tuesday.

A case was registered on February 11, 2016, under Sections of 124 A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against unknown persons at Vasant Kunj (North) police station following complaints by BJP MP Maheish Girri and the ABVP.

The February 9 event happened despite the varsity administration having cancelled the permission following a complaint by the ABVP, who had termed it as "anti-national".

...
Tags: jnu sedition case, kanhaiya kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
 

First live image of the OnePlus 7 pops up showing bezel-less display

OnePlus 7 with a pop-up camera in the works? (Photo: SlashLeaks)
 

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.
 

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.
 

Fed up of Xiaomi, Samsung will launch new smartphone in India

Samsung is aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WB govt to bring unorganised workers under social security scheme

The government also released a sum of Rs 1600 crore in order to provide minimum support price (MSP) to the maximum number of farmers. (Photo: ANI | File)

Woman accuses Pak High Commission staffer of touching her ‘inappropriately’

A senior police official said the matter was sorted out after the man apologised to the woman. (Photo: Facebook | Pakistan High Commission New Delhi)

'BSP-SP tie up best thing happened': Tejashwi offers full support to alliance

RJD leader also raised the CBI controversy and said the CBI and the ED are no longer independent agencies ad they have now become alliance partners of BJP. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

No director of prosecution in CBI, govt seeks nominations from ministries

‘Shortage of personnel at various levels in CBI is a perennial problem. The committee has expressed its concern on this on several occasions,’ has been said in a parliamentary committee report. (Photo: File)

Cong MLAs informed me before going to Mumbai: K'taka CM on horsetrading

Kumaraswamy's statement came after Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara held an urgent meeting with party leaders over reports that the MLAs were allegedly taken by the leaders to Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham