‘Is Sitharaman giving clean chit to Pak on Uri, Pathankot attacks?’ asks Chidambaram

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had reportedly stated that no major terror attack took place during BJP-led government's rule.
Incredible statement of the week that people should remember after May 2019, P Chidambaram said of her remarks adding that the truth is the opposite. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: Hitting out at Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reportedly stating that no major terror attack took place during the BJP-led government's rule, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asked whether she was giving a clean chit to Pakistan in the Pathankot and Uri attacks.

"'There has been no terrorist attack from Pakistan since 2014,'' says Defence Minister. Will the Defence Minister take the map of India and locate Pathankot and Uri?" Chidambaram tweeted.

 

"By saying these attacks were not by or from Pakistan, is the Defence Minister giving a clean chit to Pakistan in respect of the Pathankot and Uri attacks?" he asked.

Incredible statement of the week that people should remember after May 2019, Chidambaram said of her remarks adding that the truth is the opposite.

The Congress had attacked Sitharaman on Saturday as well for her remarks when party spokesperson Manish Tewari said, if the defence minister's statement was to be true, "then what was the Uri attack, where 19 soldiers were killed in a terror strike, and the Pathankot terror strike?"

Both the terror attacks had taken place in 2016.

