search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cartoons, gods dot city skyline in form of kites

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Jan 14, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Kites and sweets whet citizens’ appetite this festive season.
Different kinds of kites were spotted at the Kite festival at Parade Ground on Sunday. (Deepak Deshpande)
 Different kinds of kites were spotted at the Kite festival at Parade Ground on Sunday. (Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: A slew of kites in different designs, many of them never seen before in the city, drew thousands of people to Parade Ground for the three-day international kite and sweetmeat festival that started on Sunday.

Inagurating the fest, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, “Kite flying is one of the 64 arts that we have and it should be encouraged.”

 

Experts in kite flying from Columbia, Cambodia, Italy, Singapore, China, South Korea and Indonesia among other countries wowed the spectators with their kites. The kites ranged from one inch to 250 feet, and the shapes varied from teddy bears  to dragons to octopuses.

Experts had kites with their local currency flying and others had famous cartoons up in the air. Mr Tin Ton from Indonesia and his wife, who participated in the kite fest here for the first time, said, “Our kites feature the art belonging to a tribe from the Papua islands.”

The second international sweet festival appeared to be even more popular. Families from other states, and some from abroad, prepared and sold sweetmeats from their homeland. The Turkish baklava cake made of seven layers was a special attraction.

Ms Rama Lakshmi of Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh had prepared hand-made pootharekhulu and peechu mithai. She felt the festival gave them a good chance to present their cooking skills.

After dusk fell, Chief Secreary S.K. Joshi inaugurated the night kite festival that lasted till about 11 pm.

The GHMC set up Swachh Survekshan stall at the event to promote Swachh activities. Secunderabad zonal commissioner C.N. Raghu Prasad said the stall had been established to promote the importance of citizen feedback during the ongoing Swachh Survekshan survey, besides highlighting the ill-effects of plastic use and the benefits of twin bins system.

Mr Prasad said the city had lost some places in last year’s rankings because of reduced citizen feedback. He said emphasis will be laid on citizen feedback, sanitation, plastic ban and cleanliness in public toilets.

Elsewhere, Mr Venkaiah Naidu called for a cultural renaissance and asked people to practice traditional customs and traditions, practice yoga and maintain a healthy diet for a healthy nation. He was speaking at an event to mark the second anniversary celebrations of Swarna Bharati Trust. 

Mr Naidu said, “We must return to our time-tested Indian customs and traditions and abandon western oriented lifestyles. We must return to our simple but effective ways of living. Ancient Indian art of yoga creates fusion of healthy mind and body. We must protect  our mother tongue and also promote it.”

Among those who attended the event were Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, Congress leader Konda Visweswara Reddy and legislator K. Srinivas.

...
Tags: international kite, m. venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Roger Federer 'shocked', Novak Djokovic 'hurt' by Andy Murray retirement bombshell

Murray on Friday admitted that his chronic hip injury had not been eased by surgery a year ago. (Photo: AP)
 

Rohit Sharma differs with Virat Kohli, feels MS Dhoni is the 'ideal' number four

Dhoni on Saturday made a slow 51 from 96 balls in India's 34-run defeat to Australia in the first ODI, sparking another debate about his current form in a World Cup year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australia vs India: MS Dhoni becomes 5th Indian cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs

The 37-year-old now joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11, 221 runs), Rahul Dravid (10,768 runs) and Virat Kohli (10,232 runs) in the elite list. (Photo: AP)
 

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

Compass needles point towards the north magnetic pole, a point which has crept unpredictably from the coast of northern Canada a century ago to the middle of the Arctic Ocean, moving towards Russia.
 

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

Suning announced on Friday that it would start selling the 64GB iPhone XR for 5,699 yuan, 800 yuan ($118.46) less than the device’s sticker price in China. It is also selling the 64GB version of the iPhone 8 for 3,899 yuan, a 1,200 yuan discount.
 

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

In 2020, Apple will fully switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones, thereby completely dropping the LCD model, the report said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Kejriwal won’t contest Lok Sabha polls, wants to focus on Delhi,' says AAP

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File | PTI)

44 ‘strategically important’ roads to be built along India-China border

The report stated that these 44 strategically roads along the India-China border will be constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 21,000 crore. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘Acted like puppet in hands of govt’: Congress seeks CVC’s removal over CBI row

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the 'CVC should be sacked or tender his resignation', but the 'CVC must go'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's daughter gets special security after threat mail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Office received an anonymous mail on January 9 following which the mail was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. (Photo: File)

MP CM Kamal Nath says he forgives teacher who called him 'daku'

Kamal Nath said in a statement Saturday that after he learnt about the incident, he directed the officials to revoke Tiwari's suspension. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham