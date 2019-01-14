search on deccanchronicle.com
Guard stares & scares tiger, saves 2 lives in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 14, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Ms Sudha pushed back two of her colleagues alerting them of the situation and stood face to face with the big cat.
Sudha Dhruve along two other forest guards, Arjun and Vishnu were patrolling a patch of Satpura Tiger Reserve in MP.
Bhopal: A woman forest guard posted in a reserve forest in Madhya Pradesh followed her training manuals strictly refusing to be bogged down by the trying situation she along with two of her colleagues landed in, when they came face to face with a sub-adult female tiger in the jungle, forcing the wild animal to retreat, according to the delayed report reaching on Sunday.

Sudha Dhruve along two other forest guards, Arjun and Vishnu were patrolling a patch of Satpura Tiger Reserve in MP on foot in the early morning of January eight when they noticed the tigress standing barely 100 meters away.

 

Ms Sudha pushed back two of her colleagues alerting them of the situation and stood face to face with the big cat.

“I became nervous initially when I spotted the tigress in front of us. But, I soon regained my composure and followed training manuals in such a situation. I stared the wild animal in its eyes for almost one and half hours, forcing it to retreat.

...
