search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

From jail, Lalu makes 'humble appeal' to people to be on guard against hate politics

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Lalu Yadav, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases shared his views on political situation prevailing on his official Twitter handle.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has been away from active politics since December 2017, when he was convicted in the Deoghar treasury case, which was followed by convictions in two more fodder scam cases. (Photo: File)
 The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has been away from active politics since December 2017, when he was convicted in the Deoghar treasury case, which was followed by convictions in two more fodder scam cases. (Photo: File)

Patna: RJD national president Lalu Yadav launched a veiled attack on the BJP on Sunday by issuing a "humble appeal" to the people of the country to be on guard against hate politics, rumour mongering and false propaganda to divide the youth ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The ailing former Bihar chief minister, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases and is currently lodged in a Ranchi hospital, shared his views on the political situation prevailing in the country on his official Twitter handle.

 

"It is a humble appeal to the people of the country that elections are round the corner and those practising hate politics will provoke the youth and your children to sacrifice their lives by raising false alarms, giving rise to misconceptions and spreading rumours," Lalu Yadav wrote on the microblogging website.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has been away from active politics since December 2017, when he was convicted in the Deoghar treasury case, which was followed by convictions in two more fodder scam cases.

He has, however, been sharing his views on his Twitter handle.

"While your children would be slaying each other and wasting their lives in the name of cow and cow dung, the kids of the hypocritical jumlebaaz would be busy studying in esteemed schools and colleges and securing their own futures," Lalu Yadav said.

"Therefore, all parents and guardians are requested to be on guard themselves, besides guarding their children against rumour mongering sanghs (organisations) and their false propaganda. A beginning has been made by them in UP and Bihar," the RJD chief added.

Lalu Yadav's remarks came in the backdrop of mob violence and cow vigilantism reported in many parts of the Hindi heartland, often spurred by fake social media messages circulated by people with alleged links to Sangh Parivar outfits.

A staunch opponent of the ruling BJP and the Sangh Parivar, Lalu Yadav had endeared himself to the minorities when as the chief minister of Bihar, he had ordered the arrest of BJP veteran LK Advani during his "rath yatra" in 1990.

He had also succeeded in weaning away minorities from the Congress during the 15 years when the state was ruled by him and subsequently by his wife Rabri Devi, a period which saw virtually no major communal incidents, despite an overall soaring crime graph.

Now an ally of the Congress, the RJD is upset at the quota for the economically backward sections brought by the Narendra Modi government at the centre. The party has said that it is a step in the direction of diluting affirmative action for the socially and educationally backward segments of the society.

...
Tags: rjd, lalu yadav, bjp, 2019 lok sbaha polls, modi government
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.
 

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.
 

Fed up of Xiaomi, Samsung will launch new smartphone in India

Samsung is aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market.
 

Roger Federer 'shocked', Novak Djokovic 'hurt' by Andy Murray retirement bombshell

Murray on Friday admitted that his chronic hip injury had not been eased by surgery a year ago. (Photo: AP)
 

Rohit Sharma differs with Virat Kohli, feels MS Dhoni is the 'ideal' number four

Dhoni on Saturday made a slow 51 from 96 balls in India's 34-run defeat to Australia in the first ODI, sparking another debate about his current form in a World Cup year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australia vs India: MS Dhoni becomes 5th Indian cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs

The 37-year-old now joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11, 221 runs), Rahul Dravid (10,768 runs) and Virat Kohli (10,232 runs) in the elite list. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Give up 'west-oriented lifestyles', return to Indian traditions: M Venkaiah Naidu

'We need to follow the customs and practises of our forefathers and abandon west-oriented lifestyles,' he said while speaking during the second anniversary function of the Swarna Bharat Trust''s (SBT) branch in Hyderabad.. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over contentious 'snooping' order

The petitions claimed that the order is against the fundamental right to privacy and must be cancelled in the interest of justice. (Representational Image | AFP)

‘Is Sitharaman giving clean chit to Pak on Uri, Pathankot attacks?’ asks Chidambaram

Incredible statement of the week that people should remember after May 2019, P Chidambaram said of her remarks adding that the truth is the opposite. (Photo: File | PTI)

BEST buses strike in Mumbai enters 7th day, private cabs get costlier

BEST employees are also seeking resolution of the issue of employee service residences and recruitment. (Photo: File | PTI)

Row over cutting of trees for helipad ahead of PM Modi's Odisha visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend an official function where he will launch a host of projects, besides addressing BJP rally in western Odisha town during his visit. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham