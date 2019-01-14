search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Fire breaks out at camp at Kumbh Mela premises in Prayagraj

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jan 14, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 3:02 pm IST
Multiple tents were engulfed in the fire which erupted after a cylinder exploded in a tent at camp of Digambar Akhada.
According to police officials, the fire has been doused and the area is being cleared now. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 According to police officials, the fire has been doused and the area is being cleared now. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Prayagraj (Allahabad): A massive fire broke out at a camp in the 2019 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday, a day before the fair officially opens.

According to reports, multiple tents were engulfed in the fire which erupted after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a tent at the camp of Digambar Ani Akhada.

 

There were no reports of any injuries or casualties, police officials said.

The fire broke out around 12:45 pm.

Soon after, six fire tenders and eight ambulances were rushed to the spot. Firefighters took about 10 minutes to control the blaze which engulfed the makeshift structure at the venue.

Two vehicles and some materials kept at the site were damaged in the fire, they said. The head of the Digambar Ani Akhada said the fire began at an adjoining tent and spread to the kitchen of their camp, triggering the cylinder blast.

Kumbh Mela is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the event over the next 50 days.

The 2019 Kumbh Mela will commence on January 15 on Makar Sankranti which will be the first bathing day. Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark the last bathing day. Devotees take holy dips at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

...
Tags: fire, kumbh mela
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
 

First live image of the OnePlus 7 pops up showing bezel-less display

OnePlus 7 with a pop-up camera in the works? (Photo: SlashLeaks)
 

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.
 

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.
 

Fed up of Xiaomi, Samsung will launch new smartphone in India

Samsung is aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market.
 

Roger Federer 'shocked', Novak Djokovic 'hurt' by Andy Murray retirement bombshell

Murray on Friday admitted that his chronic hip injury had not been eased by surgery a year ago. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No director of prosecution in CBI, govt seeks nominations from ministries

‘Shortage of personnel at various levels in CBI is a perennial problem. The committee has expressed its concern on this on several occasions,’ has been said in a parliamentary committee report. (Photo: File)

Cong MLAs informed me before going to Mumbai: K'taka CM on horsetrading

Kumaraswamy's statement came after Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara held an urgent meeting with party leaders over reports that the MLAs were allegedly taken by the leaders to Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

‘Dismissed’: SC rejects plea requesting to stop Arvind Kejriwal’s hunger strike

The petition had requested SC to put out guidelines against chief minister resorting to such acts of protest, report said. (Photo: File | Twitter | @ArvindKejriwal)

Rajasthan govt to felicitate those adopting stray cows

The order also mentions that whoever wants to adopt cows can deposit the amount decided by the local cow shelter and can visit the cows anytime. (Representational image | Pixabay)

Talks of CPI(M)-Cong alliance for LS polls to be 'initiated at state level': Yechury

Yechury's remarks came at a time a section of the state CPI(M) leadership was keen on an electoral understanding with the Congress to defeat the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in West Bengal. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham