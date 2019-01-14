search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Dismissed’: SC rejects plea requesting to stop Arvind Kejriwal’s hunger strike

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 14, 2019, 2:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 2:22 pm IST
'The Chief Minister of Delhi goes on a hunger strike and you want us to pass an order? Dismissed, said CJI Ranjan Gogoi.
The petition had requested SC to put out guidelines against chief minister resorting to such acts of protest, report said. (Photo: File | Twitter | @ArvindKejriwal)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal be stopped from going on hunger strike outside office of Lieutenant Governor.

The petition had requested the top court to put out guidelines against a chief minister resorting to such acts of protest, NDTV reported.

 

"The Chief Minister of Delhi goes on a hunger strike and you want us to pass an order? Dismissed," said Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Last year in June, Kejriwal and three of his ministers – deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai – sat on an indefinite hunger strike at Lieutenant Governor’s Anil Baijal’s office seeking a direction to Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers to end their "strike". The hunger strike continued to for almost two weeks.

A petitioner, Hari Nath Ram, had approached the top court claiming that the sit-in by the ministers had led to a constitutional crisis in the national capital, reports said.

The petitioner also urged the court to issue directions to the Chief Minister and the AAP government to discharge their responsibilities instead of wasting taxpayers' money.

He had also sought an urgent hearing in the case, which was turned down by the apex court.

