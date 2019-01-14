Burn politician who tries to provoke, create Hindu-Muslim violence: OP Rajbhar

Earlier on Saturday, Rajbhar had said that his party will part ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not want to continue with the alliance. (Photo: ANI)

Aligarh: People should burn the politician, who tries to provoke them and create violence on the basis of religion, said Suheldev Bahujan Samaj Party (SBSP) President OP Rajbhar.

"Did any big politician die in the Hindu-Muslim violence? Why does not the politician die? Burn the politician, who tries to make you fight on the basis of religion and tried to create violence. Through this, he will understand that we won't burn others (Hindu-Musalman ke dange mein ek bhi bada neta mara kya? Neta kyun nahi marta? Jo neta tumhe Hindu-Musalman ke naam pe ladane jata hai, danga karane jata hai, aise neta ko bhi aag lagake jala do taaki wo samajh jaaye ki hum doosre ko nahi jalane jaenge)," Rajbhar said at an event here on Sunday.

"They try to divide Hindus and Muslims. Try to think once that as per the Constitution of India, a person who can vote is the citizen of India. You can't throw him out (Ye Hindu-Musalman mein bant'te hain. Arey bantne wale logon, zara socho, Bharat ka samvidhan kehta hai jo Bharat ka voter ho gaya wo Bharat ka nagrik ho gaya, aap usko nahi nikal sakte)," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Rajbhar had said that his party will part ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not want to continue with the alliance.

Rajbhar, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government has always been a bit critical of the BJP government.