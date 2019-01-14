'BSP-SP tie up best thing happened': Tejashwi offers full support to alliance

RJD leader also raised the CBI controversy and said the CBI and the ED are no longer independent agencies ad they have now become alliance partners of BJP. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: RJD vice-president Tejashwi Yadav on Monday offered full support to the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying the alliance was the best thing that could have happened and will be considered as a big step in the Indian politics.

Addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi said, “We have no doubt that the BJP will be wiped out of UP and Bihar. The SP-BSP alliance has sent a message across the country.”

“Both Mayawati ji and Akhilesh ji have formed this alliance in the national interest. It was necessary in light of the situation in the country right now. Those who were slaves of British are in power right now,” Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi congratulated Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for coming together and said that the RJD leader Lalu Yadav had always dreamt of such an alliance.

RJD leader also raised the CBI controversy and said the CBI and the ED are no longer independent agencies ad they have now become alliance partners of BJP.

Referring to Lalu Yadav, who is in jail, Tejashwi said that the only reason that Lalu was in jail is because “Modiji saw him as a threat”.

Talking on Congress which won’t be a part of UP alliance, Tejashwi said, “Samajwadi Party and BSP are enough to beat Modi ji, the by elections are also an indication of it. You can also read Rahul ji's statement, he has said 'BJP is not going to get seats here, who is in alliance is not important'.”

At the same time, RJD leader said that the two states of UP and Bihar will decide who will form the next government at the Centre.