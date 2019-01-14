search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BEST buses strike in Mumbai enters 7th day, private cabs get costlier

ANI
Published Jan 14, 2019, 11:08 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 11:08 am IST
Mumbai's civic transport, comprising a workforce of 32,000 people, has been demanding the merger of BEST budget with 'A' budget of BMC.
BEST employees are also seeking resolution of the issue of employee service residences and recruitment. (Photo: File | PTI)
 BEST employees are also seeking resolution of the issue of employee service residences and recruitment. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: There seems to be no end to woes of lakhs of people residing in Mumbai, as an indefinite strike called by employees of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) entered its seventh day on Monday.

Mumbai's civic transport, comprising a workforce of 32,000 people, has been demanding the merger of BEST budget with 'A' budget of BMC. They are also seeking resolution of the issue of employee service residences and recruitment. When the talks with the authorities failed, the employees resorted to the strike.

 

Narrating his ordeal, Pramod Arjun Yadav, a conductor in BEST said, "This strike is posing a lot of problems for us to run a household. The state government must intervene and find out a solution on the same. We are getting less salary than the average."

"The administration is not paying our salaries on time. It is because of the corruption. Some of us have not even received the refunds for our bills. We will keep sitting on strike until our demands are met," claimed another employee.

In the wake of the ongoing strike, locals in Mumbai are forced to bear the brunt of higher fares as they now have to opt for a private taxi or an autorickshaw to commute. Moreover, rides to busy areas such as Churchgate, Lower Parel, BKC, Andheri, and Goregaon are costing more than the rest of the places.

BEST, the lifeline of Mumbai has a fleet size of as many as 3,200 buses. It the second largest transport system in the metropolis after local trains which ferry more than 70 lakh commuters on a daily basis.

...
Tags: best, best strike
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.
 

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.
 

Fed up of Xiaomi, Samsung will launch new smartphone in India

Samsung is aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market.
 

Roger Federer 'shocked', Novak Djokovic 'hurt' by Andy Murray retirement bombshell

Murray on Friday admitted that his chronic hip injury had not been eased by surgery a year ago. (Photo: AP)
 

Rohit Sharma differs with Virat Kohli, feels MS Dhoni is the 'ideal' number four

Dhoni on Saturday made a slow 51 from 96 balls in India's 34-run defeat to Australia in the first ODI, sparking another debate about his current form in a World Cup year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australia vs India: MS Dhoni becomes 5th Indian cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs

The 37-year-old now joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11, 221 runs), Rahul Dravid (10,768 runs) and Virat Kohli (10,232 runs) in the elite list. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Row over cutting of trees for helipad ahead of PM Modi's Odisha visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend an official function where he will launch a host of projects, besides addressing BJP rally in western Odisha town during his visit. (Photo: File | PTI)

Can’t take ‘open-and-shut’ stand: Rahul Gandhi changes views on Sabarimala

After the SC verdict, Rahul Gandhi had said that all women should be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple, noting that his view on the issue was different from that of his party's Kerala unit. (Photo: File | Twitter | @INCIndia)

26-yr-old research scholar found hanging with face covered in Kolkata hostel room

Sukanya Poddar was pursuing research in microbiology at Jadavpur University. (Representational Image)

26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana, in US jail, may be extradited to India: report

Some 166 people, including US nationals, were killed in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks carried out by 10 Pakistan-based Let terrorists. (Photo: File)

Justice AK Sikri, who voted against CBI chief, declines govt offer amid row

Justice AK Sikri is due to retire on March 6. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham