7 arrested in Bulandshahr violence booked under National Security Act

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 14, 2019, 6:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 7:27 pm IST
District magistrate Anuj Jha said three were booked under the stringent law to prevent them from getting bail.
The violence which occurred after right-wing activists protested against alleged cow slaughter in the area claimed the lives of a police officer and a civilian. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Bulandshahr district administration on Monday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against seven people arrested in connection with the alleged cow slaughtering incident in Siyana tehsil last month, officials said.

The violence which occurred after right-wing activists protested against alleged cow slaughter in the area claimed the lives of a police officer and a civilian.

 

District Magistrate Anuj Jha confirmed that the stringent law -- which provides the authorities with powers to detain anybody acting in "any manner prejudicial to national security" -- was invoked against the accused.

Yogesh Raj, a district leader of right-wing group Bajrang Dal, was arrested last week for allegedly fomenting violence at Mahaw village in Siyana on December 3. However, the Bajrang Dal maintains that Raj is innocent and will be cleared of all allegations soon.

(With PTI inputs)

