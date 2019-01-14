search on deccanchronicle.com
2 women clobber 16 puppies to death in Kolkata, gruesome video surfaces later

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 14, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
The 25-second clip shows two women wearing gloves thrashing the puppies even as they were trying to run away.
A video grab shows two women clobbering 16 puppies to death in Kolkata. (Photo: Sourced from Facebook)
Kolkata: The mutilated bodies of 16 puppies were found in garbage bags at Kolkata’s government-run medical college and hospital, triggering outrage among animal rights activists and on social media.

The 25-second clip shows two women wearing gloves thrashing the puppies even as they were trying to run away.

 

A local woman saw a badly injured dog struggling out of one of those plastic bags that had been dumped at a garbage vat inside NRS Medical College and Hospital. She raised an alarm.

An animal rights activist, who lived nearby immediately came to the spot and retrieved the bodies of 16 puppies from the bags. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem at the veterinary college.

A three-member probe team has been launched led by deputy superintendent of the institute. The police are also investigating the atrocity.

It appears from the video clip that it was shot from the second/third floor of a hostel building of a state-run dental college that is separated from the narrow strip, where the women committed the act, by a boundary wall.

The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the two women. Some claim they have been identified and will be arrested shortly.

...
Tags: kolkata, nrs medical college, mutilated bodies of 16 puppies, animal rights activist
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




