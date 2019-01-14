search on deccanchronicle.com
1956 Olympian footballer Mohammed Zulfiqaruddin dies

Published Jan 14, 2019, 5:18 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 6:16 am IST
Zulfiqaruddin also represented the country in the 1958 Tokyo Asian Games.
 Former Indian footballer Mohammed Zulfiqaruddin

Hyderabad: Former Indian footballer Mohammed Zulfiqaruddin, who played in 1956 Olympics, passed away on Sunday. 

He was 83.

 

He was part of the Indian team that got the fourth place in the Olympics during that time. He was only 17-years-old during the time of the match. India lost to Bulgaria by 0-3 in the bronze medal match in Melbourne and finished fourth. The result is considered as the finest moment in the football history. 

Apart from that, Zulfiqaruddin also represented the country in the 1958 Tokyo Asian Games and the Merdeka Cup in Malaysia according to the Telangana Football Association. 

He was the captain of Andhra Pradesh in the Santosh Trophy from 1955 to 1967 where he has achieved 9 Gold medals for 9 years continuously. 

He also captained AP Police team from 1954 to 1967 and won IFA Shield, Durand Cup and Rovers Cup tournaments. He was the permanent member of the Andhra Pradesh state and Hyderabad City Football Team. 

A condolence meeting was held on Sunday at the Telangana Football Association office. He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

