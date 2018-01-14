search on deccanchronicle.com
UP: Right-wing workers thrash 3 men in court premises, cry 'love jihad'

ANI
Published Jan 14, 2018, 5:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 5:12 pm IST
The trio, accompanied by a woman, had come from Punjab for a court marriage between the woman and one of the three men.
Hindu Yuva Vahini workers thrash man in Baghpat court premises alleging 'love jihad'. (Photo: ANI)
Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): Hindu Yuva Vahini workers on Sunday thrashed three men in Baghpat court premises alleging 'love jihad'.

The trio, accompanied by a woman, had come from Punjab for a court marriage between the woman and one of the three men.

 

On knowing that, the men belonged from a different community, the Hindu Yuva Vahini caught them at the lawyer's chamber itself and beat them up.

The District minister of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Roopak Kumar alleged 'love jihad' and said they are going to file an FIR against the men, while the district vice president, Kuldeep Thakur added on to the allegation saying that the case had links in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the District head of Durga Vahini alleged that the woman was brought to be sold as her religion conversion was to take place.

Police soon reached the spot and after rescuing the trio from the angry workers took them in the jeep.

The four people had allegedly run away from Punjab and a case is registered against them in Barnala. However, Baghpat Police refrained from tagging the label of 'love jihad' to the case.

"It is too early to comment on what exactly happened, we are probing the whole incident, everything should not be linked to 'love jihad'," Jayprakash Singh, SP Baghpat said.

Baghpat Police has conveyed the information to Punjab police, and a police team is to reach the city soon.

Tags: love jihad, hindu yuva vahini, court marriage
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




