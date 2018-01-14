search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court crisis: Stood up for justice, says Kurian Joseph

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 14, 2018, 2:22 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 2:22 am IST
He said the disclosure about things being “not in order” at the apex court was in the interest of judiciary and justice.
Supreme Court Chief Justice T. S. Thakur (left) with Supreme Court judges Jasti Chelameswar and Kurian Joseph at the foundation stone laying ceremony of M. K. Nambyar Academy in Kochi on Saturday. (Photo: File/SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)
 Supreme Court Chief Justice T. S. Thakur (left) with Supreme Court judges Jasti Chelameswar and Kurian Joseph at the foundation stone laying ceremony of M. K. Nambyar Academy in Kochi on Saturday. (Photo: File/SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)

Kochi: Justice Kurian Joseph, who is among the four senior-most justices to revolt against the CJI’s “selective” case allocation and lack of order in the court, on Saturday hoped the issues raised by them would be resolved.

“An issue has come to attention. It will certainly be solved... Stood up for justice and judiciary.... That is what we said... Nothing beyond that,” Justice Joseph told local television reporters, who approached him for reaction at his residence in Kalady, near here.

 

He said the disclosure about things being “not in order” at the apex court was in the interest of judiciary and justice.

