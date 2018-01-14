search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC uprising: Agree with rebel justices, say 4-ex judges in open letter to CJI

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
In an unprecedented move, 4 senior SC judges on Friday held a press meet to protest against the Chief Justice of India.
The letter by former apex court judge P B Sawant, ex-chief justice of Delhi High Court A P Shah, former Madras High Court judge K Chandru and ex-Bombay High Court judge H Suresh was given to the media. (Photo: File)
 The letter by former apex court judge P B Sawant, ex-chief justice of Delhi High Court A P Shah, former Madras High Court judge K Chandru and ex-Bombay High Court judge H Suresh was given to the media. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Four retired judges, including an ex-Supreme Court judge, on Sunday wrote an open letter to the Chief Justice of India, saying they agree with the issues raised by the four apex court judges over allocation of cases and the crisis needs to be resolved "within the judiciary".

The letter by former apex court judge P B Sawant, ex-chief justice of Delhi High Court A P Shah, former Madras High Court judge K Chandru and ex-Bombay High Court judge H Suresh was given to the media. It also went viral on social media.

 

Justice Shah confirmed having written an open letter along with the other retired judges and said, "We have written the open letter which the other judges named in the letter have also consented to."

He said that the view expressed by the retired judges is "quite similar to the views of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that till this crisis is resolved, the important matters should be listed before a five-judge Constitution bench of senior judges".

Justice Shah said that earlier he was not sure about the consent given by the other three judges and, therefore, he initially denied having written any letter but now all of them have given consent to it.

The letter quoted the judges as having said, "The four senior puisne Judges of the Supreme Court have brought to light a serious issue regarding the manner of allocation of cases, particularly sensitive cases, to various benches of the Supreme Court.

"They have expressed a grave concern that cases are not being allocated in a proper manner and are being allocated arbitrarily to particular designated benches, often headed by junior judges, in an arbitrary manner. This is having a very deleterious effect on the administration of justice and the rule of law."

The four retired judges said that they agree with the four judges of top court that though the CJI is the master of roster and can designate benches for allocation of work but this does not mean that it can be done in an "arbitrary manner" such that, "sensitive and important cases" are sent to "hand-picked benches" of junior judges by the chief justice.

"This issue needs to be resolved and clear rules and norms must be laid down for allocation of benches and distribution of cases, which are rational, fair and
transparent," they said, adding that this must be done "immediately to restore public confidence" in the judiciary and in the Supreme Court.

The letter further said that "however till that is done, it is important that all sensitive and important cases including pending ones, be dealt with by a Constitution bench of the five senior most judges of this Court".

It added, "Only such measures would assure the people that the Supreme Court is functioning in a fair and transparent manner and that the power of the Chief Justice as master of roster is not being misused to achieve a particular result in important and sensitive cases. We, therefore, urge you to take immediate steps in this regard."

Tags: bar council of india, supreme court, sc judges press conference, chief justice of india, dipak misra, supreme court bar association
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain to go on countrywide diet as officials plan to introduce calorie caps

A recent study pointed out that 63 percent adults in England are too heavy (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating junk food as bad as catching a life-threatening disorder: study

Fast food is also responsible for diabetes, heart diseases and colon cancer (Photo: AFP)
 

Google honours Bengali writer Mahasweta Devi on 92nd birth anniversary

Born in 1926 in Dhaka to well-known poet Manish Ghatak and Dharitri Devi, also a writer and social worker, Mahasweta Devi grew up in a political and literary environment. (Photo: Google doodle)
 

Makar Sankranti: Over 20 lakh devotees celebrate festival by taking holy dip

Indian Hindu devotees from a tribal community take a holy bath in the Bay of Bengal and perform rituals at the mouth of the river Ganges on Sagar Island, around 150km south of Kolkata, on January 14, 2017.(Photo: AFP)
 

Burn! Aakash Chopra gives a savage reply to a Pakistani fan who tried to troll India

Chopra went on to add that by the look of it, the Pretoria wicket might be a good track for batsmen in the Centurion Test.(Photo: Instagram)
 

Odisha: 'Mountain man' builds road single-handedly to send children to school

Nayak's family is the only one residing in the area as rest of the people living in the village had shifted to other places because of the difficult terrain. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Have no doubt on father's death, don't harass us, says emotional Loya son

Anuj said that the Loya family was pained with the chain of events which has been happening in the past few days. (Photo: ANI/PTI)

Govt mulls to absorb Air India workers in public sector ahead of disinvestment

The possibility of having a VRS package is also under consideration, sources said while adding that a final decision is yet to be made. (Photo: File)

Scope to ramp up heat on Pak over cross-border terror in J&K: Army chief

In an interview to PTI, the Army chief asserted that there was room for ramping up heat on Pakistan to cut flow of cross border terror activities. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Right-wing workers thrash 3 men in court premises, cry 'love jihad'

Hindu Yuva Vahini workers thrash man in Baghpat court premises alleging 'love jihad'. (Photo: ANI)

Govt plans to raise 15 new BSF, ITBP battalions for China, Pak border

While the BSF is the country's largest border guarding force with strength of about 2.5 lakh, the ITBP is about 90,000-personnel strong. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham