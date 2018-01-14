search on deccanchronicle.com
ED raids Chennai and Delhi homes and official premises of Chidambaram and his son

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 14, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 3:24 am IST
The former Union minister said the raids were a reaction to the notices sent out by the Supreme Court, which heard his son’s appeal on Friday.
P Chidambaram
 P Chidambaram

Chennai/Delhi: The Chennai and Delhi homes and official premises of former Union minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were raided by a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday.

The raids, in connection with the money laundering investigation in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, were termed “a comedy of errors” by the former finance minister as the officers, he claimed, were “embarrassed” and “apologetic” as they could not find anything. P. Chidambaram also questioned the agency’s jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

 

The former Union minister said the raids were a reaction to the notices sent out by the Supreme Court, which heard his son’s appeal on Friday. Karti Chidambaram, a 46-year-old businessman and Congress member, had questioned the cases filed against him.

The Congress on Saturday criticised the raids and accused the Central government of “vicious vendetta being unleashed against Opposition leaders”.
Party's communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Stark truth is that Prime Minister and his government are using agencies like ED/CBI as captive puppets to settle political scores and intimidate political opponents.

In fact, 'Raid Raj' has become the 'DNA' of Modi government.” The Congress, he said, will not be cowed down by these “attempts to browbeat or bulldoze”.

