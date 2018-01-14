search on deccanchronicle.com
PM’s principal secretary Nripendra Misra fails to meet CJI

Published Jan 14, 2018
In Kolkata, Justice Gogoi on the sidelines of a meeting told the media that there was no crisis.
New Delhi: Amidst indication that the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is likely to meet the four rebel Judges — J. Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — on Monday to settle the differences, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has formed a seven-member delegation which will attempt to resolve the issue.

On senior advocate Dushyant Dave criticizing the CJI, the Chairperson said, “Mr. Dave might be a famous lawyer for you. He is not a famous lawyer for the Bar Council. There are some lawyers who are creating a nuisance.”

 

Meanwhile, sources said that the meeting of the CJI with four judges is possible only on Sunday as except Justice Chelameswar, the other three judges are out of station and they are expected to return to the capital tomorrow to attend the meeting. However, one of the four judges told this newspaper “so far nothing has been told to any one of us.” 

On Saturday morning, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told a television channel that by Monday morning litigants and lawyers would see unity among the Supreme Court judges as a solution would be found by then. 

He said the matter would be settled in the larger interest of the institution. He was of the view that the top judges are persons of wisdom, statesmanship and experience and they would not allow the issue to escalate.

In Kolkata, Justice Gogoi on the sidelines of a meeting told the media that there was no crisis. He however, refused to comment on the question whether the revolt amounted to indiscipline.

Meanwhile, the visit of Nirpendra Misra, Prime Minister’s principal secretary to the residence of CJI Dipak Misra raised speculation about the purpose of the meeting. 

However, sources said he had gone to meet the CJI to wish him for New Year and also the CJI shifting to the official residence in Krishna Memon Marg but he could not meet the CJI, as the CJI was busy in his morning schedule. 

Latching onto media reports that he visited the CJI’s residence, the Congress said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi must answer as to why a “special messenger” was sent to meet the CJI.

On Friday, the four judges said they were forced to hold the press conference because a letter they had sent to the CJI two months ago pointing out mistakes had gone unanswered. 

