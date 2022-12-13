  
Nation Current Affairs 13 Dec 2022 Supreme Court grants ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Anantha Babu

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)
KAKINADA: The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim bail to YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu, accused of killing his ex-driver and dalit youth Veedhi Subrahmanyam.

Ananta allegedly murdered his ex-driver on May 19 and the police arrested him on May 22. The SC ST special court and AP high court rejected his bail petitions.

He approached the Supreme Court, seeking default bail as the investigation officer could not file charge sheet within the stipulated period and Anantha experienced remand more than 90 days in the central jail at Rajamahendravaram.

The supreme court adjourned the case to March 14, 2023 and from then on, the interim bail is in force.

Counsel for the parents of the deceased Subrahmanyam argued that if Anantha Babu is granted bail, there will be a danger of him influencing the witnesses due to his political clout.

From the beginning, Andhra Pradesh bar council member Muppalla Subba Rao took up the case on behalf of the parents of the deceased and made allegations against the police officers, saying they were intentionally trying to save Anantha from the case. Anantha is in remand for 203 days.

...
