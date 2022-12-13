  
Nation Current Affairs 13 Dec 2022 India prevented Chin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India prevented Chinese attempts to change status quo in Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2022, 12:59 pm IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese PLA's attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9 and confronted it with firmness, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh said no Indian soldiers has died, nor has anyone been seriously injured in the faceoff.

"The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish," the defence minister said.

"I would like to assure this House that our forces are fully committed to safeguard our territorial integrity, and are always ready to prevent any attempt against it," he said.

The chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels, Singh said.

"I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," he said.

Seeking an explanation from the defence minister over the Tawang incident, various opposition members created an uproar in Lok Sabha, alleging that they were not being allowed to speak. They later walked out of the House. The opposition members included those from Congress, NCP, DMK and AIADMK. 

...
Tags: tawang clash, tawang sector, india china troop clash, defence minister rajnath singh, statement in parliament
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

India-China troops clash: Cong seeks statement from PM, debate on issue in Parliament
Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Tawang sector; minor injuries on both sides
Aakar Patel | Demystifying the G-20 presidency: What it means for India & the world

Latest From Nation

Cocks were on exhibit and opened for sale on Monday in the sandy market, which is the nerve-centre when it comes to availability of prized cocks and hens. (DC)

Fight cocks ready for sale in Andhra Pradesh

Executive member of the TPCC and Bhupalpally assembly segment in-charge Gandra Satyanarayana Rao. (Image from facebook/Gandrasatyanarayanarao)

Poor not lucky to have own house in KCR’s reign: Congress leader

Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA, Udhayanidhi Stalin, will be sworn in as a State Minister on Wednesday. (DC file image)

It's now official Udhayanidhi to be sworn in on Wednesday

Due to heavy rains, the district officials declared a half-day holiday to schools and colleges on Monday in Chennai. (DC)

Rain lashes in wake of Mandous, sends school children scrambling



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh to make statement in Parliament on India-China troops clash in Tawang

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang . (PTI file image)

India-China troops clash: Cong seeks statement from PM, debate on issue in Parliament

Congress leader Manish Tewari has given adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha. (PTI file image)

Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Tawang sector; minor injuries on both sides

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, review the security situation and operational preparedness in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang. (PTI file photo)

MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria being taken for detention. (ANI)

KCR, 2000 leaders in 'Chalo Delhi' mode to perform special yagam

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Delhi to participate in the two-day Rajashyamala Yagam (Twitter/@trspartyonline)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->