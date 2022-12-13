  
Nation Current Affairs 13 Dec 2022 India-China troops c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India-China troops clash: Cong seeks statement from PM, debate on issue in Parliament

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 13, 2022, 10:39 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2022, 10:39 am IST
Congress leader Manish Tewari has given adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha. (PTI file image)
 Congress leader Manish Tewari has given adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha. (PTI file image)

New Delhi: The clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh is set to rock Parliament on Tuesday with several Congress MPs demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation at the border.

The Congress MPs have given adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament to discuss the border situation with China.

While Manish Tewari has given a notice in the lower house, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Syed Nasir Hussain have given similar adjournment notices in the upper house.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

In his notice, Surjewala said all business of the House be suspended and the brazen Chinese transgressions and illegal occupations in Indian territory and the Chinese provocation at Tawang sector be discussed urgently.

He urged Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement and hold a discussion over the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Similar unconfirmed reports of Chinese transgressions are coming from Doklam area, he said.

"All these disconcerting reports of Chinese transgressions and illegal occupations require suspension of the business of the House of the day in order to apprise the House and the nation about growing Chinese threat to our national security and territorial integrity.

"Public interest demands that the prime minister and defence minister make a statement in the House and apprise the nation of the Chinese transgressions into Indian territory across the LAC, since April 2020 till date," Surjewala said in his notice.

Tewari also gave a notice in the Lok Sabha, saying clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang are "serious" and the House needs to discuss the matter.

"I urge the Government to inform the House of the situation in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh and the overall border situation with China because it concerns India's sovereignty and independence," Tewari said in his notice.

Several other Congress members in the Rajya Sabha, including Rajni Patil, Ranjeet Ranjan, Shaktisinh Gohil and Jebi Mather, also moved similar adjournment notices demanding a discussion on the issue. 

...
Tags: tawang, adjournment notice, tawang clash, tawang sector, india china troop clash
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Tawang sector; minor injuries on both sides

Latest From Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang . (PTI file image)

Rajnath Singh to make statement in Parliament on India-China troops clash in Tawang

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria being taken for detention. (ANI)

MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark

Burglars broke into the Hanuman temple in Bagh Amberpet. — Representational image/DC 643 Characters Remaining DC Original image?   OR   Selection Preview

Burglars strike at Hanuman temple

Former government whip Ani Kumar with a hen and some feed. (DC Photo)

Broiler complains of fodder scam



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Tawang sector; minor injuries on both sides

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, review the security situation and operational preparedness in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang. (PTI file photo)

MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria being taken for detention. (ANI)

KCR, 2000 leaders in 'Chalo Delhi' mode to perform special yagam

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Delhi to participate in the two-day Rajashyamala Yagam (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM; PM Modi attends ceremony

Gandhinagar: BJP leader Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat Chief Minister for a second consecutive time, during a ceremony, in Gandhinagar, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM; PM Modi to attend

Gujarat Chief Minister-designate Bhupendra Patel during a meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs, at BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil and senior party leader BS Yediyurappa are also seen. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->