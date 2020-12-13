Nation Current Affairs 13 Dec 2020 TRP scam: Republic M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRP scam: Republic Media Network's CEO arrested

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2020, 9:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2020, 9:17 pm IST
The police have arrested a total of 13 persons in the case so far
File picture of Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani leaving after being questioned by Mumbai Police in a probe related to TRP manipulation case, in Mumbai, Sunday, October 11, 2020. (PTI)
 File picture of Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani leaving after being questioned by Mumbai Police in a probe related to TRP manipulation case, in Mumbai, Sunday, October 11, 2020. (PTI)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police arrested Republic Media Network's Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam, an official said.

Khanchandani was arrested from his residence here by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), he said.

 

In the afternoon, he was produced before a magistrate's court here, which remanded him in police custody till December 15.

Although the police sought his remand for 14 days for interrogation in the case, the court granted only two days of his custody to them after hearing the arguments made by the defence lawyer.

The police began a probe into the alleged scam after ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about rigging of TRP by some channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers.

 

The BARC engaged Hansa to install and maintain barometers which record TV viewership data at sample households.

It was alleged that some of these families were being bribed to tune into certain channels to ramp up their TRP.

In a charge sheet filed recently, the police alleged that an official of Hansa paid money to sample households to tune into Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie and Republic TV.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.

The police have arrested a total of 13 persons in the case so far.

...
Tags: republic ceo arrested, arnab goswami, trp scam arrest, vikas khanchandani
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

The Winter Session of Parliament that usually begins in the last week of November won’t take place this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

No Parliament Winter Session due to COVID-19

The judiciary and executive in the state were on a collision path in the last one year.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari likely to be shifted to Sikkim HC

Over 10,641 RBKs were established integrating with village secretariats to benefit the farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan releases Rs 1,252 cr for 9.48 lakh Andhra Pradesh farmers

the state government also mentioned that though the number of Covid-19 cases was showing a dip in AP, a second wave of Covid-19 was palpable in several states in the country. — Serum Institute of India

AP urges HC to direct SEC to put on hold its plan to conduct panchayat polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

KCR asks Modi for flood relief, state dues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

No Rohingya infiltration found at Indo-Bangla border this year: BSF

Inspectors General BSF - Region Comdrs BGB Level talks concluded at Kolkata on December 11. The conference was held in very cordial manner. During the talks, various border concerns and matter of mutual interests were discussed. (Photo: Twitter)

Large parts of Bharat shut, bandh peaceful

Left Parties leaders and activists taking part in Bharat Bandh in support of Farmers against new Agriculture bill at Guntur city on Tuesday. (DC Image: Tejo Roy)

Eluru illness triggers promotion of organic fertilisers

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy meets patients who fell ill, suspectedly due to water contamination, at a hospital in Eluru town, Godavari district on December. 7, 2020. (PTI)

Pawar warns Centre of larger farmers' protest if concerns not addressed soon

NCP leader Sharad Pawar (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham