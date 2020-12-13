Latest: Telangana records 573 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh 538

Only two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, by far the lowest in about six months after the pandemic saw its peak in the state, while the number of active cases dropped below 1,000 in each of the 13 districts. (Representational Image: AFP)

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 573 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 2,77,724 and the toll to 1,493, the state government said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, as per the latest bulletin, Andhra Pradesh had 538 fresh cases and 558 recoveries reported in the state.

However, only two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, by far the lowest in about six months after the pandemic saw its peak in the state, while the number of active cases dropped below 1,000 in each of the 13 districts.

The cumulative recoveries in Telangana rose to 2,57,278, while there were 7,630 active cases in the state as of 8 PM on Saturday, a bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas accounted for most of the fresh cases, with 127 people testing positive, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (67) and Ranga Reddy (58) districts, it said.

As many as 47,186 samples were tested during the period, taking the aggregate number of samples examined so far to61,28,703.

The case fatality and recovery rates stood at 0.53 per cent and 96.71, compared to 1.5 per cent and 94.9 per cent at the national level, it said.

In AP, the state Covid-19 chart now showed 8,73,995 total positive cases, 8,61,711 recoveries and 7,047 deaths.

The active caseload dipped to 5,237, the bulletin said.

All 13 districts reported less than 100 new cases each, with Chittoor topping with 95, followed by Krishna 86, West Godavari and Guntur 72 each.

Nine other districts added less than 50 each.

Krishna and Guntur saw one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in 24 hours.

The state so far completed 1,06,35,197 sample tests, at the rate of 1,99,161 per million population, turning out an overall infection positivity rate of 8.22 per cent.