Nation Current Affairs 13 Dec 2020 Heads of protesting ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heads of protesting farmer unions to go on hunger strike from Monday

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2020, 9:29 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2020, 9:29 pm IST
Kejriwal asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun 'arrogance' and scrap the three farm laws as demanded by the agitating farmers
Farmer leaders had said that thousands of farmers will start their ''Delhi Chalo'' march with their tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur highway at 11 am on Sunday. (Representational Image: AP)
 Farmer leaders had said that thousands of farmers will start their ''Delhi Chalo'' march with their tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur highway at 11 am on Sunday. (Representational Image: AP)

New Delhi: The heads of all farmer unions protesting against the Centre's new agri laws will observe a one-day hunger strike Monday, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said here, as the agitating peasantry and the administration prepared for an escalation in the protest from December 14.

The hunger strike between 8 am and 5 pm is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation from Monday.    

 

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places.

"Also, dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country and the farmers will submit a memorandum of demands addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protest will go on as usual," he told reporters.

Caduni said some small groups of farmers have ended their protest saying they are satisfied with the amendments proposed by the government in agri laws.

"We want to clarify that they are not associated with us. They have been hand-in-glove with the government, they conspired to sabotage our protest. The government is hatching a conspiracy to derail the ongoing farmers' protest," Chaduni claimed.

 

He asked all farmers' unions to follow "what is being said by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha only".

Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka claimed "government agencies have been stopping farmers from reaching Delhi, but the protest will continue till our demands are met".

"Our stand is clear, we want the three farm laws repealed. We will fight till our last breath. There is no question of withdrawing or leaving midway," he said.

"All farmer unions participating in this movement are together" and the decisions taken by the committee of farmers' representatives at the Singhu border apply to everyone.

 

Another farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait, said if the government offers another proposal for talks, the 'Kisan Samyukt Morcha' will decide on it. He appealed to all to maintain peace during the protest.

Sandeep Gidde, a farmer leader from Maharashtra, announced at the press conference that the proposed indefinite hunger strike by farmers from December 19 has been cancelled and it will be a day-long strike on Monday instead.

Meanwhile, at a virtual press briefing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun "arrogance" and scrap the three farm laws as demanded by the agitating farmers, and also bring a Bill to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

 

Kejriwal said he will hold one-day fast on Monday in response to a call given by the agitating farmers and urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers as well as the people of the country to join in.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police stepped up vigil on the national capital's border with Haryana on Sunday as farmers gathered at the Jaipur National Highway-8, which passes through Gurgaon, in a bid to block it as part of their protest.

The city police had on Saturday increased security arrangements by deploying additional personnel and placing more concrete barriers.

 

Measures have also been taken to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience, a senior police officer said.

Farmer leaders had said that thousands of farmers will start their ''Delhi Chalo'' march with their tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur highway at 11 am on Sunday.

...
Tags: farmers hunger strike, agri laws
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Winter Session of Parliament that usually begins in the last week of November won’t take place this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

No Parliament Winter Session due to COVID-19

The judiciary and executive in the state were on a collision path in the last one year.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari likely to be shifted to Sikkim HC

Over 10,641 RBKs were established integrating with village secretariats to benefit the farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan releases Rs 1,252 cr for 9.48 lakh Andhra Pradesh farmers

the state government also mentioned that though the number of Covid-19 cases was showing a dip in AP, a second wave of Covid-19 was palpable in several states in the country. — Serum Institute of India

AP urges HC to direct SEC to put on hold its plan to conduct panchayat polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TRP scam: Republic Media Network's CEO arrested

File picture of Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani leaving after being questioned by Mumbai Police in a probe related to TRP manipulation case, in Mumbai, Sunday, October 11, 2020. (PTI)

KCR asks Modi for flood relief, state dues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

No Rohingya infiltration found at Indo-Bangla border this year: BSF

Inspectors General BSF - Region Comdrs BGB Level talks concluded at Kolkata on December 11. The conference was held in very cordial manner. During the talks, various border concerns and matter of mutual interests were discussed. (Photo: Twitter)

Large parts of Bharat shut, bandh peaceful

Left Parties leaders and activists taking part in Bharat Bandh in support of Farmers against new Agriculture bill at Guntur city on Tuesday. (DC Image: Tejo Roy)

Eluru illness triggers promotion of organic fertilisers

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy meets patients who fell ill, suspectedly due to water contamination, at a hospital in Eluru town, Godavari district on December. 7, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham