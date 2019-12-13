Shiv Sena retains home ministry

Mumbai: With just three days left for the start of the winter session of the state legislature, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha-rashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government finally announced the allocation of portfolios among its six Cabinet ministers on Thursday.

In a major coup, the Shiv Sena has managed to ‘convince’ the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to let it keep the all-important home ministry with itself.

Thackeray, along with six ministers — two each from the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress — had taken the oath of office on November 28.

According to earlier reports, the home department was likely to go to the NCP.

But the Shiv Sena succeeded in bagging the important portfolio, which has been given to Eknath Shinde.

Among the other significant departments, the finance berth has been given to NCP’s Jayant Patil, whereas revenue has been allotted to Balasaheb Thorat of the Congress.