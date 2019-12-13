Nation Current Affairs 13 Dec 2019 Shiv Sena retains ho ...
Shiv Sena retains home ministry

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Dec 13, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2019, 1:08 am IST
According to earlier reports, the home department was likely to go to the NCP.
Mumbai: With just three days left for the start of the winter session of the state legislature, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha-rashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government finally announced the allocation of portfolios among its six Cabinet ministers on Thursday.

In a major coup, the Shiv Sena has managed to ‘convince’ the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to let it keep the all-important home ministry with itself.

 

Thackeray, along with six ministers — two each from the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress — had taken the oath of office on November 28.

But the Shiv Sena succeeded in bagging the important portfolio, which has been given to Eknath Shinde.

Among the other significant departments, the finance berth has been given to NCP’s Jayant Patil, whereas revenue has been allotted to Balasaheb Thorat of the Congress.

