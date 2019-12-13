Seer rapes 3 minor girls , arrested

“The youngest victim first gathered courage to inform her father about the incident. Later, her two sisters joined her narrating their ordeals”, police said.

Bhopal: Three sisters, all minors, were allegedly raped by a seer in a Madhya Pradesh village under the pretext of performing some rituals for them to save them from kalsarpadosh or attack by snakes, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Baba Narayan Swarup Tripathy (56) of Nadan village under Dehat police station in Satna district, allegedly outraged modesty of three sisters on November nine this year under the pretext of performing the rituals, the investigating officer said.

The matter came to light on Thursday when the victims’ father reported it in the local police.

“The youngest victim first gathered courage to inform her father about the incident. Later, her two sisters joined her narrating their ordeals”, police said. The seer was arrested on Thursday.