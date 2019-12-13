Nation Current Affairs 13 Dec 2019 SC appoints 3-member ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC appoints 3-member panel to probe encounter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Dec 13, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2019, 1:26 am IST
However, the court said that the investigation by SIT set up by the state government can go on.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed a three-member commission headed by a former judge of the top court, Justice V S Sirpurkar, to inquire into the encounter killing of four suspected accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Others on the three-member inquiry commission are former judge of the Bombay  High Court Justice Rekha Sundar Baldota and former CBI director D.R. Kaarthikeyan. Directing the inquiry commission to submit its report within six months from the date  of its first sitting, a bench of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices Abdul Nazeer and  Sanjeev Khanna barred the High Court and the National Human Rights Commission from initiating or proceeding with any probe already initiated into the encounter. However, the court said that the investigation by SIT set  up by the state government can go on.

 

The Telangana state government had initially opposed the setting up of a  commission of inquiry headed by a former judge of the top court saying that it would  be a parallel inquiry.

CJI Bobde said, “We are in favour of investigating this encounter. We want this  encounter to be objectively investigated. We are of the considered view that there  should be some inquiry. Let there be impartial inquiry.”

The court asked the Telangana state government to provide all the facilities —  travel, boarding,lodging and secretarial staff to the commission in the course of the proceedings.

In the hour-long proceedings, Chief Justice Bobde described as ‘a mockery’ the trial  of four people killed in the encounter by the police against whom an FIR has been registered for attacking the police party that took them to the scene of the crime in the early hours of December 6. Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Telangana state government,  said that an investigation by SIT was already going on.

CJI Bobde said, “We are not concerned with the investigation. The result of the investigation will have to be evaluated by a committee. And that committee will evaluate and will submit a report.  That’s all.”

The court today sought response from the Press Trust of India, Press Council of India and other media organisations on the question of media trial.

“The four accused started attacking the policemen?” the CJI said and asked if they fired at the policemen with the pistol they had snatched. The court poser came as Mr Rohatgi said that the accused fired but the bullet did not  hit the police. The accused are said to have snatched the guns from two policemen, fired at  them  and then were killed in retaliatory fire by the policemen. Mr Rohatgi said all records are intact to show this and the inquiry is on.

...
Tags: telangana state government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


More From Current Affairs

IUML challenges cab in Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India

Survivor threatened to withdraw case

The court has framed charges against the accused, who pleaded not guilty and has claimed trial.

UP: Rape victim threatened with 'Unnao-like' fate by accused

A hand-written pamphlet bearing the threat message was pasted outside the house of the rape victim, police said on Thursday. (Photo: Representational)

2 die in Guwahati as police open fire on citizenship bill protestors: report

The official, however, could not give their names, saying that

Polling for third phase ends in Jharkhand, 62.03 pc voter turnout till 5 pm

While the highest polling was recorded in the Silli constituency with 76.98 per cent voters casting their votes, the lowest polling was for the Ranchi seat with just 49.1 per cent votes being polled till 5 pm. (Photo: Representational)
