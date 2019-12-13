Nation Current Affairs 13 Dec 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao drops new revenue law plan for civic polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 13, 2019, 2:37 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2019, 2:37 am IST
He had also indicated that certain systems in the revenue department which cause much worry to the revenue staff would be abolished
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is said to have put aside his much-hyped proposal of bringing in a new Revenue Act for the time being.

Mr Rao had announced that the state government intended to enact strict legislation to weed out corruption in the revenue department and to provide corruption free and transparent services to the people.

 

He had also indicated that certain systems in the revenue department which cause much worry to the revenue staff would be abolished. Sources close to the government disclosed that it appears that Mr Rao has changed his mind in view of the changed circumstances after the RTC employees’ strike, and the forthcoming municipal elections.

Between the end of the RTC strike and December 11, the Cabinet has met twice. In the first meeting, though the ministers expected discussion on the Revenue Act, the discussion was confined to announcing measures to benefit the RTC staff and steps to rid the transport corporation of its losses.  At the next meeting, on December 11, the focus was on new irrigation projects and getting funds and tax devolution arrears from the Centre.

Sources said that pending of Pay Revision Commission benefits to state government employees is also a reason for keeping the new Revenue Act on hold.

Sources pointed out that though Mr Rao announced the sops bonanza for RTC workers after the strike ended, the way the state government had reacted to the RTC staff throughout the strike had a negative impact on the state government. If the state government was now to crack down on revenue employees, the negativity would be aggravated which is not good for the party as it prepares to face municipal elections.

State government employees are also displeased with the delay in announcing the benefits of the Pay Revision Commission. Given this backdrop, Mr Rao deems it appropriate to keep the new Revenue Act in abeyance till the completion of the municipal elections.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, new revenue act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Former minister and BJP leader D.K. Aruna sits at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, in Hyderabad on Thursday, demanding a ban on alcohol as BJP state president Dr K. Lakshman looks on. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

DK Aruna wants alcohol ban, begins fast

IIT-Hyderabad

Surge in IIT-Hyderabad students placed abroad

Telangana Wakf Board

Hyderabad: Wakf board meeting put off for a week

The TD government had announced that for every acre of land given for land pooling, 1000 sq yards of residential plots and 450 sq yards of commercial plots will be returned to the land owners.

Andhra Pradesh move on assigned lands in Amaravati to hit TD hard



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tipu Sultan’s Hanuman temple to make way for highway

The Navasara Hanuman temple near Mysuru built by Tipu Sultan will be shifted for Mysuru-Bengaluru highway widening work near Srirangapatna. (DC)

In Vokkaliga land, CM visits seer, attends sports meet

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa being welcomed at Kuppur Matha in Tumakuru district on Thursday. (KPN)

Dissecting PM Narendra Modi, Rajdeep Sardesai style

The book largely revolves around Mr Narendra Modi’s rise to power, the Amit Shah-Modi pair and the landmark decisions and actions of the BJP government based on Mr. Sardesai’s experience of reporting the Prime Minister’s journey.

Hyderabad: Wakf board meeting put off for a week

Telangana Wakf Board

DK Aruna wants alcohol ban, begins fast

Former minister and BJP leader D.K. Aruna sits at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, in Hyderabad on Thursday, demanding a ban on alcohol as BJP state president Dr K. Lakshman looks on. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham