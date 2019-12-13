K Chandrasekhar Rao drops new revenue law plan for civic polls

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is said to have put aside his much-hyped proposal of bringing in a new Revenue Act for the time being.

Mr Rao had announced that the state government intended to enact strict legislation to weed out corruption in the revenue department and to provide corruption free and transparent services to the people.

He had also indicated that certain systems in the revenue department which cause much worry to the revenue staff would be abolished. Sources close to the government disclosed that it appears that Mr Rao has changed his mind in view of the changed circumstances after the RTC employees’ strike, and the forthcoming municipal elections.

Between the end of the RTC strike and December 11, the Cabinet has met twice. In the first meeting, though the ministers expected discussion on the Revenue Act, the discussion was confined to announcing measures to benefit the RTC staff and steps to rid the transport corporation of its losses. At the next meeting, on December 11, the focus was on new irrigation projects and getting funds and tax devolution arrears from the Centre.

Sources said that pending of Pay Revision Commission benefits to state government employees is also a reason for keeping the new Revenue Act on hold.

Sources pointed out that though Mr Rao announced the sops bonanza for RTC workers after the strike ended, the way the state government had reacted to the RTC staff throughout the strike had a negative impact on the state government. If the state government was now to crack down on revenue employees, the negativity would be aggravated which is not good for the party as it prepares to face municipal elections.

State government employees are also displeased with the delay in announcing the benefits of the Pay Revision Commission. Given this backdrop, Mr Rao deems it appropriate to keep the new Revenue Act in abeyance till the completion of the municipal elections.