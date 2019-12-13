Gollapudi Maruti Rao demise a big loss to Telugu industry

Visakhapnam/Hyderabad: The sudden demise of multitalented and versatile actor Gollapudi Maruti Rao has shocked the people of the port city, with intellectuals, academics and senior citizens recollecting their experiences with him.

Gollapudi Maruti Rao enjoyed a good rapport with several people in Visak-hapatnam. Though he lived in Chennai, he visited the city very frequently to participate in various cultural and environmental programmes. Whenever he came to the city, he usually participated in morning walks on the beachfront.

Though felicitated with national and international awards, it was GITAM University that accorded Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) to him for his distinguished contributions. D. Litt. was conferred on him during GITAM’s 8th Convocation in the year 2017.

The GITAM University also held a condolence meeting on Thursday. Reco-llecting his association with Gollapudi Maruti Rao, university vice-chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna said Gollapudi was well-known for his contribution to Telugu cinema, theatre and literature. Most of his writings conveyed an inherent message and were a true reflection of the society. The vice-chancellor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved members of Gollapudi’s family. PMV recalls contribution to Vizag

Gollapudi Maruti Rao is known to film industry as a dialogue, screenplay and story writer from 1960s. But Later, Gollapudi acted in many films with Chira-njeevi. “I met Gollapudi Maruthi Rao garu recently at an awards function he organised in his late son’s memory. He looked healthy and jovial. I couldn’t believe the news of his passing away and I am shocked,” said Chiranjeevi.

The actor said Maruti Rao’s knowledge was great. “He told me many things about literature and great poets of Telugu. He used to share his theatre experience and also discussed various plays with me. He is a multi-talented novelist, film and story writer, playwright, actor and also worked as journalist. His sudden demise is a big loss to the film industry and literary world,” hd added.