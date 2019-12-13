Delhi govt to administer oath in schools for boys to behave well with girls

Addressing the FICCI women's meet,Kejriwal said mothers and sisters need to talk to boys that they will not accept them at home if they do wrong to women. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the Delhi government will administer an oath to male students at all schools to behave well with girls and not indulge in crimes against women.

Addressing the FICCI women's meet, the chief minister said mothers and sisters need to talk to boys that they will not accept them at home if they do wrong to women.

