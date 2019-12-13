Nation Current Affairs 13 Dec 2019 Congress' Nitin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress' Nitin Raut says Maharashtra has no place for Citizenship Act

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2019, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2019, 8:58 pm IST
The Shiv Sena had supported the bill in LS, but had staged a walkout before it was put for voting in RS.
'The Congress is opposed to the CAB and we will not let it be implemented in Maharashtra...I think Uddhav ji will completely cooperate with us in this,' Raut, a Congress leader said. (Photo: File | ANI)
 'The Congress is opposed to the CAB and we will not let it be implemented in Maharashtra...I think Uddhav ji will completely cooperate with us in this,' Raut, a Congress leader said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Mumbai: The Congress will not let the amended Citizenship Act get implemented in Maharashtra, state minister Nitin Raut asserted on Friday and said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will cooperate with the national party on the sensitive issue.

Thackeray's party Shiv Sena is heading the coalition government in Maharashtra, where the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP are the other ruling alliance constituents.

 

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (CAB) was approved by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha this week, and became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to it on Thursday night.

The Act paves the way for granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have migrated after facing religious persecution in their respective country.

"The Congress is opposed to the CAB and we will not let it be implemented in Maharashtra...I think Uddhav ji will completely cooperate with us in this," Raut, a Congress leader, told PTI over the phone.

The Shiv Sena had supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, but had staged a walkout before it was put for voting in the Rajya Sabha.

Raut said the Congress had discussed the stand taken by the Shiv Sena on the controversial legislation in the Lok Sabha with its president Thackeray.

"They have kept forth their view on this in no uncertain terms in the Rajya Sabha...I am sure Uddhav ji is firm on the position his party took on the issue in the Rajya Sabha," Raut added.

The Sena had posed certain queries to the government over the bill and demanded their answers before supporting the legislation in the Upper House of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and MPCC president Balasaheb Thorat said the state Congress will follow the central leadership's line on the Citizenship Act.

Talking to reporters here, he said, "We have condemned the CAB, which is not in line with the Constitution. Our policy in the state on the issue will be in line with what our (party's) central leadership tells us to do."

Chief ministers of a clutch of non-BJP-ruled states, including West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala, have announced that the new citizenship law is 'unconstitutional' and has no place in their respective states.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nitin raut, citizenship act, cab, ram nath kovind, balasaheb thorat
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Irani said, ''We have registered our objection against the remark of Rahul Gandhi. Election Commission has assured us that they will follow the legal procedure and do justice.

Smriti Irani moves EC to register compalint against Rahul Gandhi's rape comment

The five states, which have refused to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, include West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

'States can't deny implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act': MHA

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship. (Photo: File | PTI)

Amit Shah’s Northeast visit cancelled amidst Citizenship Act protests

Amid reports about preparations to hang the four men convicted of the rape and murder, the Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar confirmed that Delhi's Tihar Jail has sent out a request for hangmen. (Photo: File | Representational)

Meerut hangman ready to carry out execution of Nirbhaya convicts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'States can't deny implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act': MHA

The five states, which have refused to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, include West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah’s Northeast visit cancelled amidst Citizenship Act protests

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship. (Photo: File | PTI)

Meerut hangman ready to carry out execution of Nirbhaya convicts

Amid reports about preparations to hang the four men convicted of the rape and murder, the Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar confirmed that Delhi's Tihar Jail has sent out a request for hangmen. (Photo: File | Representational)

Andhra passes 'Disha' bill; ensures death penalty for rapists in 21 days

The sections 376 (rape), 376D (intercourse by any member of the management or staff of a hospital wtih any woman in that hospital) and 376DA (gang rape on woman under 16 years) will be amended to include the death penalty for offences listed under sections dealing with assault, sexual harassment and rape such as 354F, 354G, 376, 376A, 376AB, 376D, 376DA, 376DB or 376E of the IPC. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Shah visits BSF headquarters in Delhi; reviews ops along Pak, Bangla borders

It was the Shah's first visit to the headquarters of the country's largest border guarding force after becoming home minister in the Modi government's second term. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham