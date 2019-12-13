Nation Current Affairs 13 Dec 2019 Assam Speaker speaks ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assam Speaker speaks up against CAB

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 13, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Old man burnt alive in a shop; RSS office set on fire in Dibrugarh; Stones pelted at Sonowal’s house.
Demonstrators stand next to a burning barricade during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)
 Demonstrators stand next to a burning barricade during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Guwahati: The ongoing anti-CAB agitation took a violent turn in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts. A police officer sustained bullet injury in his leg in Dibrugarh while more than five shops belonging to a particular community were set on fire at Tinsukia by protestors on Thursday.

An old man from tea tribe community who was sleeping in the shop was also burnt alive in the shop. Security sources said that ongoing protest in Upper Assam was backed by outlawed organisation as suspected Ulfa-I rebels unfurled flags of the organisation at various places during the protest.

 

With very thin presence of security personnel, the protestors defied the curfew and pelted stones at the house of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal besides setting the office of RSS on fire in Dibrugarh.

Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said that stones were thrown at the house of the Chief Minister in the Lakhinagar area. Some windowpanes were damaged in the stone pelting, a caretaker of the house said, adding that superintendent of police Gautam Borah also visited the house.

About 20 students and a TV journalist sustained injuries when police lathi-charged the protesting crowds in Bokel, after protesters blocked NH 37, and pelted stone on security forces.

A Quick Response Team, led by superintendent of police Gautam Bora, fired rubber bullets, lobbed tear gas shells and lathicharged to disperse the protesters.

Most of the injured are students from Dibrugarh Polytechnic, Lahoal. The injured were rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital, while the TV journalist was moved to a private nursing home.

The protestors burnt tyres on the roads, raised anti-BJP slogans, condemned Chief Minister and minister Himanta Biswa Sharma for their approval of the contentious Bill. The district remains paralysed with protests all over.

Meanwhile, the district administration has called for an urgent meeting of all the leaders of protesting organisations, including AASU, AJYCP, ethnic bodies, senior citizens, traders and media persons and appealed for peaceful and democratic protest. The administration called upon the leaders and newsmen to ensure that essential services like movement of ambulance, transporting oxygen to hospitals and other allied services are not obstructed.

Meanwhile, Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Thursday said doubts expressed over the Citizenship (Amend-ment) Bill are not baseless, and there is a strong possibility of it creating division if implemented.

In a statement, Goswami appealed to the Central government to take necessary steps to redress the anger and grievances of the people of Assam.

“After the passage of the Bill by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has become an Act. Though I should not comment on the Act as I am discharging Constitutional duties as Speaker, as a person working for the nation and community through the Assam agitation, I feel that the doubt created by this Act is not baseless,” he said.

“There is a strong possibility of creating division among different castes, communities and languages if this Act is implemented,” he said.

“I appeal to the Central government to take necessary steps to redress the anger and grievances of the people of Assam and particularly the younger generation of the state,” said Goswami, who is a BJP MLA.

“I have learnt a lot during the last 30 years of my active participation in politics and I respect the thoughts and ideas of the younger generation,” the Speaker added.

...
Tags: anti-cab protests


Latest From Nation

Now, the JEE Mains in 2021 will be conducted in regional languages such as Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odiya, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. (Representational Image)

Engineering aspirants can write JEE Mains in Kannada from 2021

Students wearing blazers distributed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. (Photo: DC)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike school students get free blazers

The book largely revolves around Mr Narendra Modi’s rise to power, the Amit Shah-Modi pair and the landmark decisions and actions of the BJP government based on Mr. Sardesai’s experience of reporting the Prime Minister’s journey.

Dissecting PM Narendra Modi, Rajdeep Sardesai style

The police said the student had committed suicide by hanging himself near an unused well at his residence.

Bengaluru: Asked to come to school with parents, 13-year-old hangs self



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IUML challenges cab in Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India

Survivor threatened to withdraw case

The court has framed charges against the accused, who pleaded not guilty and has claimed trial.

UP: Rape victim threatened with 'Unnao-like' fate by accused

A hand-written pamphlet bearing the threat message was pasted outside the house of the rape victim, police said on Thursday. (Photo: Representational)

2 die in Guwahati as police open fire on citizenship bill protestors: report

The official, however, could not give their names, saying that

Polling for third phase ends in Jharkhand, 62.03 pc voter turnout till 5 pm

While the highest polling was recorded in the Silli constituency with 76.98 per cent voters casting their votes, the lowest polling was for the Ranchi seat with just 49.1 per cent votes being polled till 5 pm. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham