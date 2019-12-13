Nation Current Affairs 13 Dec 2019 Action against Prash ...
Action against Prashant Kishor likely

Both the leaders had urged JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to reconsider the decision to support the CAB in the Parliament.
Patna: The JD(U) leadership may initiate strong action against two of its prominent leaders for going against the party’s official stand on the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Sources said that top leadership of the JD(U) may issue show-cause notices to its vice-president Prashant Kishor and senior leader Pavan Varma for giving statements against the party after CAB was passed in the Parliament.

 

In a tweet, on late Monday night after the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha Prashant Kishor had said that he was, “disappointed to see JD(U) supporting CAB that discriminates the right to citizenship on the basis of religion. It’s incongruous with the party’s constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page”.

Expressing unhappiness over the development, JD(U) leadership had urged its leaders to exercise restraint while giving statements over the issue.

...
