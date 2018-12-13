search on deccanchronicle.com
Sonia, Priyanka meet Rahul to discuss CMs in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

Published Dec 13, 2018, 5:32 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
Sonia Gandhi drove to Rahul Gandhi's Tughlaq Lane residence to discuss choices for new CMs, party sources said.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were in a huddle with Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his home on Thursday as suspense escalated on who would be named the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi held talks with the party's central observers in the states, who gave him inputs on the views of the newly-elected legislators in the three states.

 

K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary and party's observer for Rajasthan, met Rahul Gandhi again in the evening, seen as an indication of tight race between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot for the CM's post in the state.

Sonia Gandhi drove to Rahul Gandhi's Tughlaq Lane residence to discuss the choices for the new chief ministers, party sources said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present at the discussions.

Rahul Gandhi held separate meetings with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the two chief ministerial aspirants for Rajasthan, besides meeting Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the frontrunners for the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

The three spent around 15 minutes each with the Congress president, and left without talking to the media.

