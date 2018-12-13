Shiv Sena raises Ram Mandir issue to corner BJP

New Delhi: At a time when the Ram Mandir issue failed to reap any electoral benefit for the BJP, its ally Shiv Sena continued to raise the issue in a bid to corner the government. On Wednesday, Sena moved an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over the Ram Mandir. On the other hand Rajya Sabha was adjourned following protests by AIADMK and DMK over Cauvery issue.

The Trinamool Congress meanwhile alleged that the government was fielding its “ally” from Tamil Nadu to stall Parliament proceedings after both the houses faced adjournments due to protests by AIADMK and DMK members over the Cauvery issue.

The two Houses of Parliament were adjourned without transacting much business. On the first day on Tuesday, both Houses were adjourned after paying obituary to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Union minister Ananth Kumar.

In the RS, the National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill was passed amid slogan shouting by opposition members.